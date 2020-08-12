US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday that coronavirus vaccine development is “not a race to be first,” responding to Russia's approval of what it claims to be the "world's first" Covid-19 vaccine.
Azar noted that two of the six Covid-19 vaccines that the US government has invested in entered Phase 3 clinical trials weeks ago, while the Russian vaccine is now only beginning that step of the process. The data from the initial trials in Russia has also not been disclosed, he said.
“We will require any vaccine in the United States be safe and effective and meet the FDA's gold standard,” Azar said at a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan during his three-day trip to the self-ruled island, the highest-level visit by a US cabinet official in four decades.
Comparing Operation Warp Speed, the US government’s Covid-19 vaccine effort, to the Apollo mission to land humans on the moon, Azar said this “once in a generation type initiative” should produce a safe Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year.
Under Operation Warp Speed, the US government has six vaccines under contract.
“As a result of this just unprecedented action and historic speed, never before has a vaccine in the developed world gone from Phase 1 to Phase 3 as quickly as the Moderna vaccine,” Azar said.
“The United States is committed that any vaccine that we would distribute would be safe and effective and meet the Food and Drug Administration's gold standard for authorization or approval.”