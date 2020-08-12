NBA reports three-straight weeks of zero positive Covid-19 tests
From CNN Sports Cesar Marin
For a third-straight week, no NBA players within the Disney World based campus have tested positive for Covid-19.
On Wednesday, the NBA and the players union jointly announced that 342 players were tested with zero returning positive for coronavirus.
The last time the NBA reported positive test results was on July 13 when 322 players were tested with two confirmed positives.
The 2020 NBA Playoffs are set to begin Monday, Aug. 17.
17 min ago
France sees biggest jump in daily Covid-19 cases since easing lockdown restrictions
From Alexander Durie and Benjamin Berteau in Paris
France has recorded its biggest jump in daily Covid-19 cases since around the time it began to ease its lockdown.
The French health ministry on Wednesday reported an increase of 2,524 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours.
This is the biggest single-day increase in coronavirus cases since May 6, five days before France eased lockdown restrictions.
This rise comes after French Prime Minister Jean Castex said Tuesday that the coronavirus situation in France has been "trending in the wrong direction."
29 min ago
Greece reports most Covid-19 cases in one day since pandemic began
From CNN's Chris Liakos in Kefalonia, Greece
Greece has reported its highest daily increase of Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 262 new cases recorded on Wednesday, according to Greece’s National Public Health Organization.
The majority of new cases were reported in Athens and Thessaloniki, Greece’s two largest cities. The Greek health minister tweeted that the average age of those who have been infected in August has dropped to 36
Two more people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the country's total to at least 216. A total of 24 people are currently intubated with the virus.
Earlier this week, the Greek government announced new measures including a mandatory negative Covid test for visitors entering the country coming from Spain, Sweden, Belgium, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands. It also announced a midnight curfew for bars and restaurants in 16 areas of Greece.
50 min ago
Rescheduled Kentucky Derby will limit crowd to less than 14% of previous attendance
From CNN's David Close
Churchill Downs racetrack has announced that the rescheduled Kentucky Derby will limit attendance to fewer than 23,000 spectators.
The new crowd figure represents less than 14% of the attendance record set in 2015. The Derby says 170,513 people attended that year.
The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Sept. 5. Officials say new safety measures will apply to all live race days during Derby week.
No general admission and infield tickets will be offered for this year's Run for the Roses.
Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen said in a statement his organization’s responsibility is to “ensure the safety of our fans, team members and participants.”
Carstanjen added that he had worked with the governor of Kentucky to “develop safety protocols that are best-in-class while staying flexible and ready to incorporate changes and new learnings.”
1 hr 3 min ago
New Jersey reports 484 new cases of Covid-19
From CNN's Sheena Jones
New Jersey reported 484 new cases of Covid-19 and nine more deaths from the virus, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.
The state has a total of 185,938 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic started and 14,046 statewide deaths related to the virus, he said.
“New cases hovered just under 500 for the last two days,” Murphy said.
At least 592 people are hospitalized with Covid-19 and 111 people are in ICUs.
New Jersey has a 2.09% positive infection rate from Aug. 8, which is up slightly the governor said. The state’s positive transmission rate is .92% and that is “down a little bit,” Murphy said.
Note: The numbers listed were released by the state of New Jersey and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database, which is drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.
1 hr 1 min ago
Boston seeing slight uptick in coronavirus cases, mayor says
From CNN’s Laurie Ure
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said today the city's Tuesday numbers show 38 new Covid-19 cases, bringing that total to 14,609. There were two new deaths, for a total of 743.
Health officials in Boston have noticed a slight uptick, "but not an established trend," in the percentage of positive tests, going from 2.1% to 2.8%, but the most recent seven-day analysis brings the city's average down to 2.5%, he said.
Emergency room visits are "not alarming increases yet, but we are seeing slight increases," the mayor said.
Walsh said the numbers "have not reached a level that would cause us to look at rolling back any of the openings that we've already had here in the city of Boston."
He said that increased testing may partly explain the rise.
The mayor also addressed the delay in deciding when to reopen Boston's schools.
While acknowledging parent and teacher angst regarding safety concerns and planning, Walsh said school leaders and facility professionals continue to monitor Covid-19 data, and to work with education and union leaders, while coming up with a complete plan.
Walsh said the schools will not be starting with all in-person learning.
"We will either be starting with a hybrid model, or a period of all-remote learning," Walsh said.
The mayor noted that his primary focus is on building equity between children of means and those in lower income situations, and bridging the learning gap therein.
Asked how parents who work remotely can tend to children who are learning from home, Walsh said the city is going to be working with child care providers.
"It's complicated," Walsh said. "We'll have to make a decision fairly quickly, for parents to have that predictability."
"I hope that there will be in-person learning this year," he said.
Boston school openings are currently scheduled for Sept. 10.
Note: These numbers were released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.
1 hr ago
São Paulo governor becomes the 11th governor in Brazil to test positive for Covid-19
From journalists Fernanda Wenzel in Porto Alegre and Marcia Reverdosa in Sao Paulo
Brazil’s governor of São Paulo, João Dória announced, via Twitter, he has tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Dória said he is asymptomatic at the moment.
"I'm fine, with no symptoms. I will continue working from home, following isolation protocols. I have faith in God that I will overcome the disease", the governor said.
São Paulo's government released a statement announcing that Dória is in isolation at his residence and will be under medical observation for the next ten days.
According to the State Health Secretary, Jean Carlo Gorinchteyn, this was the sixth test done by Dória, who used to take tests as a precaution.
Some more context: Dória becomes the 11th Brazilian governor who has tested positive for Covid-19 since the pandemic started. The last one was the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, diagnosed in late July.
São Paulo records around a quarter of the total number of Covid-19 deaths registered in Brazil, according to the Ministry of Health.
On Wednesday, the State Health Secretary reported a total of 655,181 coronavirus cases while the death toll has reached 25,869.
1 hr 12 min ago
New Jersey governor signs executive order allowing schools to reopen
From CNN's Sheena Jones
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed an executive order that allows schools and universities to reopen for the upcoming academic year, the governor said Wednesday during the state’s Covid-19 news conference.
Universities that have been in session this summer can reopen immediately, the governor said.
“In-person instruction may fully resume immediately should institutions so desire," Murphy said.
Social distancing and other protections would have to be strictly adhered to, he said, and students that want to continue remote learning must be accommodated.
Parents and guardians have the option to choose all remote learning for students and students will be required to wear a face mask while in school.
Murphy said he will hold a phone call with the presidents of universities tomorrow.
“Districts that cannot meet all the health and safety standards for safe in-person instruction will begin their school year in an all-remote fashion,” Murphy said.
School districts will have to spell out a plan for reopening, he said.
1 hr 44 min ago
Pac-12 CEO Group chairman says students' health was first priority in decision to postpone season
“The most important factor was the health and safety of our students, period,” Schill told CNN’s Kate Bolduan.
Schill, who is also the president of the University of Oregon, said that it was unfair to students and coaches to keep delaying the season.
“Some people say 'Oh, it's just football; oh, it's just volleyball or track.’ These are students' lives, right? They dream about this,” he said.
“This was not an easy decision … and this is also a very costly decision for the universities,” he added.
The range of states that are included in the Pac-12 conference was also a factor in the decision.
“We include California, Utah, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, [a] big variety of states. We don't even have the permission of government authorities to play in some of those areas, and the spread in some of those areas is quite significant,” he said.
He said they are hoping to still have a spring season but will continue to assess all factors.