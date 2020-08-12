Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, left, addresses the media on Wednesday. WFXT/Pool

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said today the city's Tuesday numbers show 38 new Covid-19 cases, bringing that total to 14,609. There were two new deaths, for a total of 743.

Health officials in Boston have noticed a slight uptick, "but not an established trend," in the percentage of positive tests, going from 2.1% to 2.8%, but the most recent seven-day analysis brings the city's average down to 2.5%, he said.

Emergency room visits are "not alarming increases yet, but we are seeing slight increases," the mayor said.

Walsh said the numbers "have not reached a level that would cause us to look at rolling back any of the openings that we've already had here in the city of Boston."

He said that increased testing may partly explain the rise.

The mayor also addressed the delay in deciding when to reopen Boston's schools.

While acknowledging parent and teacher angst regarding safety concerns and planning, Walsh said school leaders and facility professionals continue to monitor Covid-19 data, and to work with education and union leaders, while coming up with a complete plan.

Walsh said the schools will not be starting with all in-person learning.

"We will either be starting with a hybrid model, or a period of all-remote learning," Walsh said.

The mayor noted that his primary focus is on building equity between children of means and those in lower income situations, and bridging the learning gap therein.

Asked how parents who work remotely can tend to children who are learning from home, Walsh said the city is going to be working with child care providers.

"It's complicated," Walsh said. "We'll have to make a decision fairly quickly, for parents to have that predictability."

"I hope that there will be in-person learning this year," he said.

Boston school openings are currently scheduled for Sept. 10.

Note: These numbers were released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.