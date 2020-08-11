WHO reviewing details of Russian vaccine trials approval

The World Health Organization has been in touch with Russian scientists and authorities, and "looks forward to reviewing details of the trials," WHO confirmed to CNN in an emailed statement on Tuesday, following news of a Covid-19 vaccine being registered in Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the approval of a coronavirus vaccine for use on Tuesday, claiming it as a "world first," amid continued global concern and unanswered questions about its safety and effectiveness.
"WHO welcomes all advances in COVID-19 vaccine research and development. At the global level, WHO has been involved in guiding and accelerating R&D efforts since January 2020," WHO's emailed statement said.
"Accelerating vaccine research should be done following established processes through every step of development, to ensure that any vaccines that eventually go into production are both safe and effective. Any safe and effective pandemic vaccine will be a global public good, and WHO urges rapid, fair and equitable access to any such vaccines worldwide," the statement said.