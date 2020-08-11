Trump tries to make the case the US is doing better than Europe

President Trump speaks at a news conference at the White House on Tuesday. Andrew Harnik/AP

President Trump cited misleading statistics about coronavirus cases in Europe during a press briefing Tuesday, claiming inaccurately that right now the US is handling the pandemic better than other countries.

“Since the end of July, the seven-day average for cases in the United States has fallen by nearly 20%, but the virus continues to increase in nations across the globe,” the President claimed, speaking before taking questions. “Last week, France and Germany both recorded their highest daily number of new cases in three months.”

“Not that I want to bring that up,” he added, “but might as well explain it to the media.”

“The seven-day case average for Germany has increased by 62% since last week, unfortunately, and that is truly unfortunate. It’s increased 82% in France, 113% in Spain, and 30% in the United Kingdom. Those are big increases. Cases are also rapidly increasing in the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Switzerland, Slovakia, Estonia and other European counties. And in our country, they’re going down. We will be seeing that even more rapidly as time goes by, short time,” the President claimed.

It’s true that cases are rapidly rising in Europe, but the numbers are nowhere near the level of infection in the United States.

The US added 49,536 new cases on Monday, a day that consistently sees lower numbers. The US is averaging 54,409 new cases over the last seven days, which is up slightly from the previous few days.

However, the percent change from the prior week in cases is down 10%, not 20% as the President claimed. This is also slightly lower than last week, when the US dipped down 16% compared to the prior week in this metric, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.