University of Massachusetts cancels 2020 football season
University of Massachusetts athletics has announced the cancellation of the school’s 2020 football season.
In a statement released Tuesday, athletic director Ryan Bamford said, “We have been in constant communication with university leadership and our football staff since March, with the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff remaining our top priority."
”The continuing challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic posed too great of a risk, and we reached the conclusion that attempting to play a season would not have placed the members of our program in the safest situation possible…We remain hopeful and fully intend to conduct a competitive schedule for our fall sports in the 2021 spring semester," he continued in the statement.
UMass football coach Walt Bell added: "I am absolutely heartbroken for our players, our former players, our alumni and our UMass Football community. Our job as coaches and mentors is to provide opportunities for our players and do everything in our power to not take them away. Today's news was devastating, but we will be resilient and prepared to be our best when our best is required."
"I would like to give an unbelievable amount of gratitude to our medical professionals, our administration, our campus, our athletic training staff and our operations staff for creating one of the safest environments in college football. The testing, the protocols, the risk mitigation, and the execution have been incredible," Bell said.
Football student-athletes will remain enrolled in coursework full-time, either virtually or in-person, in line with the university’s update to its fall reopening plan, announced on Aug. 6.
UMass competes as an independent in college football’s highest division, the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). The Minutemen’s record in 2019 was 1-11.
Fitness trainer who was put into a medically induced coma says he didn’t think Covid-19 “was real”
A California fitness trainer who had coronavirus and needed to be hospitalized and put into a medically induced coma for five days says he at first dismissed the virus and was skeptical of its severity.
“I didn't think it was real. I thought it was something that was made up,” Mata told CNN’s Kate Bolduan. “… I didn't think it was real as far as I was going to be able to contract it. I had that mindset.”
Mata said people at his gym had the same mindset of feeling invincible.
“It's easier not to have to change and stick with my belief system of ‘it'll never happen to me,’” he said.
Mata said he had major body aches, a high fever and loss of taste before he was put on a ventilator.
“I realized it's something bigger than me,” he said.
Here's what experts say should be considered when sending students to school
Amid the coronavirus pandemic in America, getting students back to school continues to be at the forefront of many people’s minds.
There are options when it comes to reopening, and organizations such as the American Association of Pediatrics have put out guidance to help schools reopen in the safest way possible.
“However, as many school districts face budgetary constraints, schools must evaluate their options and identify measures that are particularly important and feasible for their communities,” said authors from the Division of General Pediatrics at Stanford University School of Medicine in a commentary published Tuesday in JAMA Pediatrics.
The authors offer a number of suggestions on how the AAP guidelines can be used in schools to make reopening as safe as possible.
They suggest that school districts create Covid-19 task forces that are made up of key stakeholders, including superintendents and parents, to develop procedures and policies for safety.
The authors address physical distancing, personal protective equipment and fixed cohorts of students and teachers – all things that are covered in the AAP guidelines.
“The AAP guidance states the importance of identifying symptoms and signs concerning for Covid-19 but does not discuss operational approaches in depth,” the authors said.
They recommend that schools implement multilevel screening for students and staff, which includes, among other things, reporting of symptoms by parents every morning and recording of temperature by staff when students arrive.
The AAP guidelines also don’t include an approach for testing, they said.
For this, the authors recommend a three-pronged testing approach, carried out in collaboration with local hospitals. It includes:
All students with symptoms should be tested.
Schools should conduct random staff and student testing to identify asymptomatic patients.
Students from high-risk households should be offered testing more frequently.
The authors also discuss the need for schools to continually be flexible, with plans in place for virtual learning and the potential need for extra nurses, psychologists and social workers in schools.
“In summary, to maximize health and educational outcomes, school districts should adopt some or all of the measures on the AAP guidance and prioritize them after considering local Covid-19 incidence, key stakeholder input, and budgetary constraints,” the authors said.
Another option for reopening schools is virtual learning – something which comes with its own considerations, according to authors from the University of Florida College of Medicine Department of Pediatrics and the Research Center for Educational Technology at Kent State University, who published a separate commentary in JAMA Pediatrics on Tuesday.
While Covid-19 led to many American students and educators being unexpectedly introduced to virtual learning, it has been around since the mid-1990s, according to the authors.
“While more than a billion children worldwide newly experienced this pandemic related abrupt transition to online education, at least 2% of US students and many more globally had already been participating in online instruction from K-12 online or virtual schools,” the authors said.
Like in person learning, virtual learning also comes with many options, including for-profit, charter and public options – something that parents need to consider and research as they look into virtual learning.
The authors also point out that it doesn’t work for all students or all families. Factors such as access to internet can cause “significant variation” in student success. However, one group that research suggests that virtual learning can be beneficial for is students with special health care needs.
The authors suggest that parents should assess the characteristics of their children and understand the virtual school options that are available to them.
“The pandemic has encouraged many parents to explore educational alternatives, particularly for students who may have health concerns such as those with respiratory disease or who are immunocompromised,” the authors said. “With social distancing creating obstacles for traditional education, K-12 online learning may become more mainstream.”
Georgia superintendent faces backlash for starting the school year remotely
The superintendent of Georgia’s Cobb County School District, the state’s second-largest school district, says parents are divided over his decision to reopen schools virtually. Parents who oppose the decision have protested to demand in-person learning.
“This one has pretty much been about split as far as the emails I'm getting. I get as many thank-you emails for the decision to go all-virtual as I do those emails truly wanting a face-to-face option,” superintendent Chris Ragsdale said in an interview with CNN’s Kate Bolduan.
Ragsdale said that the high level of coronavirus spread, the questions around the ability to effectively test and trace and delays in testing results led to the decision to go all-remote.
“Those three parameters were just creating a situation…that was not going to be safe for students and teachers to be in a compacted classroom with the number of students in each classroom,” he said.
Ragsdale repeatedly said that education officials need to look to data in order to reopen schools in person, and he said they would address mask policies when that happens.
“I think there [are] a lot of, you know, words that can be used such as 'mandate,' 'require,' and those kind of things that do carry a lot of weight in and of themselves,” he said.
“If we can limit that high spread by wearing face coverings, then absolutely we should be doing that, all of us should be doing that,” he added.
Here's the latest on new coronavirus cases in Florida
Florida again is reporting a record number of coronavirus-related deaths.
The state reported 276 additional deaths, breaking the previous record of 257 deaths on July 31, according to the Florida Department of Health.
The state reported at least 5,831 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state total to 542,792. The statewide resident death toll is now at least 8,553.
The Americas remain "under the grip of Covid-19," health organization director says
Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), said on Tuesday, “There have been more than 10.5 million cases and over 390,000 Covid-19 deaths reported in our region.”
The United States accounts for more than half of the new cases reported daily, she said during a news briefing.
“We are also observing an expansion of cases in Central America, where this week, Belize reported its highest-ever number of new Covid-19 cases. And in the Caribbean, the Dominican Republic is reporting more cases than all the other island nations combined,” Etienne said.
“Our region remains under the grip of Covid-19,” she said.
Etienne said efforts to fight communicable diseases like HIV, tuberculosis and hepatitis have been impacted by Covid-19. This is also true for mosquito borne diseases such as Dengue Fever and malaria.
If Covid-19 continues at such a high level in the region, she warned that years of progress could be erased around in just a few months. “For diseases that are completely curable, this is not acceptable,” she said.
“Without testing or treatment, severe cases of mosquito-borne diseases could go from easily treatable conditions to death,” she said.
“We're beginning to see just that across our region, and indeed the world, that people are dying at higher rates than normal,” Etienne said. “Not just from Covid-19 itself, but because of the impact of this pandemic on essential health services.”
McConnell continues to blame Democrats over stalled stimulus negotiations
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell squarely blamed the Democrats for the stalled negotiations over another stimulus bill, saying that “struggling people” have “gotten nothing” due to their “absurd” demands and “hostage” tactics.
“Struggling people have waited, and waited, and gotten nothing,” McConnell said on the Senate floor on Tuesday. “That has been the Democrats’ decision. Reporters can call it ‘hardball’ like this was some ordinary standstill. But families are suffering. Americans are dying. This is not a Washington game. It's a national crisis.”
“It would serve the nation better if the Democratic leaders would act like it’s a crisis,” he added.
In particular, McConnell lambasted the Democrats’ wishes to repeal the cap for the state and local tax deduction, extend the $600 weekly boost to federal unemployment aid and provide $1 trillion for state and local governments.
France maintains ban on mass gatherings until end of October
The French government is extending a ban on mass gatherings of 5,000 people or more until Oct. 30, Prime Minister Jean Castex said Tuesday.
Local authorities can request an exemption to the ban, Castex explained while speaking after a visit to a hospital in the city of Montpellier.
This decision comes as “the coronavirus epidemic has deteriorated over the last few days,” Castex warned.
“For the past two weeks, the epidemiological situation has been trending in the wrong direction,” he added.
Deploring a “weaker vigilance, weaker discipline and weaker solidarity” from a part of the population, the prime minister also called to extend the obligation to wear masks in outdoor public spaces.
The decision on mass gatherings reverses a previous decision announced on Aug. 4 from the Culture Ministry, which said that cultural events in France of 5,000 people or more would be able to resume from Sept. 1.
New York City's key Covid-19 indicators remain below the threshold
New York City’s coronavirus indicators continue to remain steady, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday.
At least 61 individuals were admitted to hospitals on Monday, 297 individuals remain in intensive care united in the New York City health and hospital system, and the daily positivity rate in the city remains at 2%.
All three of those indicators are below the threshold.
Mayor de Blasio spent much of Tuesday’s news conference focused on new measures aimed at helping the cities economic recovery.
The city is launching a tenant protection portal that will help protect renters who can’t afford their monthly payments from being evicted.
Additionally, 30 of the largest employers in the New York City area are joining to create the New York jobs counsel — a group of CEO’s who have taken a pledge to join together to create 100,000 jobs for low income New Yorkers.