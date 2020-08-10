The FDA has identified more than 700 fraudulent or unproven Covid-19 medical products
The US Food and Drug Administration has identified more than 700 unproven or fraudulent medical products related to Covid-19, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said Monday in an online conversation with the American Medical Association.
Hahn said that his agency is working with the US Federal Trade Commission to send warning letters to firms marketing products with misleading claims.
The FDA has also sent more than 150 reports to online marketplaces and more than 250 abuse complaints to web registrars.
He asked doctors to be on the lookout for patients who are using some of these unproven treatments and to encourage patients not to take illegitimate or black market drugs.
“Remember, there is currently no cure for the coronavirus, and it's important for doctors to help inform patients about dangerous products and unscrupulous marketers who may be selling products with false or misleading claims,” Hahn said.
Brazil reports more than 700 new coronavirus deaths
Brazil has reported 703 people have died of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people known to have died from coronavirus in the country to 101,752.
The country's health ministry also recorded 22,048 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total number of infections to 3,057,450.
Brazil continues to trail only the United States in terms of the world’s highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths.
Trump abruptly leaves coronavirus briefing after shooting near White House
After being abruptly rushed out of the White House press briefing Monday, President Trump came back to the briefing room, saying the situation “seems to be very well under control.”
He told reporters that he had been escorted out of the briefing because there was a shooting outside of the White House.
"I'd like to thank the Secret Service for doing their always quick and very effective work, but there was an actual shooting, and somebody's been taken to the hospital. I don't know the condition of the person. Seems that the person was shot by Secret Service, so we'll see what happens," Trump said.
Asked by CNN’s Jeremy Diamond if he was taken to the bunker under the White House, Trump replied, “no, we were taken just out to the oval office.”
The President was also asked if he was rattled, he said, “I don’t know, do I seem rattled?”
“I feel very safe with the Secret Service, they’re fantastic people, they’re the best of the best, they’re highly trained,” Trump told reporters. “They just wanted me to step aside for a little while just to make sure that everything was clear outside.”
The suspect shot by Secret Service did not breach “anything,” Trump added.
“I don’t know if he was close or not, he or she,” the President said. He added that he had “such confidence” in the Secret Service.
“I don’t think the person breached anything,” he added. “I don’t believe anything was breached, I asked that question.”
A senior administration official confirmed to CNN's Dana Bash that there was active shooter and the shooter is in custody.
The incident happened at the corner of 17th and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, just outside of the White House grounds and close to Lafayette park.
Trump abruptly departed the briefing room after a Secret Service agent approached him as he was speaking to the press and whispered something in his ear. "Sir, we’re just going to have to step outside," the agent can be heard saying.
"Excuse me?" Trump asked.
"Step outside," the agent said.
"Oh," Trump said before departing the room.
Trump said he never thought about not returning to the briefing after being rushed out.
CNN reporters at the White House report the complex is still under lockdown.
Jefferson Parish schools will delay start of school by two weeks
The superintendent of schools in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, James Gray, announced Monday that the district would delay the start of school by two weeks.
School in the Louisiana district was supposed to start on Aug. 12 and now will start on Aug. 26.
Several school districts have announced delays in reopening, as well as shifts from in person to virtual only models as the start of the school year draws closer and coronavirus outbreaks continue to occur across the country.
Gray announced that Ochsner Hospital for Children will be providing rapid tests for symptomatic parents, teachers and employees beginning Aug. 26, a new initiative that led the district to delay the start of school.
“Having rapid testing results available for our symptomatic teachers employees allows us to quickly determine if an employee has Covid-19 and take the appropriate precautions. Since Covid-19 rapid testing would not be available until August 26 we have decided to delay the opening of school until August 26. We remain diligent in our efforts to provide a safe environment, and this will allow us to add another layer of safety for our employees and students to ensure that we mitigate the spread of Covid-19,” Gray said at Monday’s news conference.
The school district is currently set to open under a combination of in-person and remote learning.
Colorado governor announces two free testing sites that promise to deliver fast Covid-19 results
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced the opening of two free testing sites in Aurora and Adams County on Monday that promise to deliver faster Covid-19 results after people complained they weren’t hearing back for more than a week.
“A lot of the testing being done at the national labs was simply taking too long,” Polis said at a briefing at Water World in Adams County, which is now the location of a free testing site. “People weren’t hearing back for nine, 10 days.”
The governor said the partnership with MAKO Medical will aim to provide “free, quick, easy testing.” Tests will take 15 minutes and the results should be available in two to four days, Polis added.
Polis, who got tested at the new site, stressed that these new sites are accessible to everyone.
“You don’t need appointments, you don’t need a doctor or primary caregiver, you don’t need a note,” he said.
Illinois reports more than 1,300 new Covid-19 cases
Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,319 new cases today, for a total of 195,399.
One new death was reported today, bringing that total to 7,637.
IDPH reports that 1,481 people are hospitalized statewide with the virus, with 352 of those in intensive care units.
Note: These numbers were released by the Illinois Department of Public Health and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.
More than 500 people from a Georgia school district are in quarantine due to Covid-19
From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch
At least 484 students and 21 staff members in the Cherokee School District have been quarantined since school began on Aug. 3, according to the school’s website.
The district is reporting 25 positive cases among students and six cases among staff.
The district has about 42,500 students, a spokesperson tells CNN.
22 schools in Mississippi are reporting Covid-19 cases
From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch
There are 22 schools in Mississippi that are reporting positive Covid-19 cases, State Health Director Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in a news conference.
Dobbs said there have been 19 cases reported among students and 15 cases among staff.
Last week, Gov. Tate Reeves ordered a two-week mask mandate for every county in the state, including in schools.
California governor on Trump's unemployment proposal: "The money simply does not exist"
From CNN's Cheri Mossburg
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said that President Trump’s unemployment proposal, which would require states to pitch in 25% of a $400 benefit, would cost the state approximately $700 million each week.
“The money simply does not exist,” Newsom said. “We simply do not have the capacity. We are simply not in that position.”
Newsom acknowledged that a $400 benefit rather than the current $600 weekly payment would be advantageous for those Californians who are otherwise looking at nothing.
He warned that it would add to the “enormous economic stress” already menacing the California's government.
“We are at peril of being in a position where we’re making false commitments, false promises,” Newsom said.