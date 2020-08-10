From CNN's Yoko Wakatsuki in Tokyo and Eric Cheung in Hong Kong

Japan reported 1,492 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections to 48,702, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said in a statement on Monday.

Among the new infections, 331 were reported in Tokyo. Okinawa prefecture, which recently announced a state of emergency, recorded a daily high of 196 new infections.

The country also reported seven additional fatalities, bringing the death toll to 1,060.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday that he will not bring back a nationwide state of emergency as it will have a grave impact on the economy.