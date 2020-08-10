Georgia school district reports 826 students in quarantine since opening

The school returned to in-person learning on Aug. 3.
According to a chart from the district, 42 staff members are in quarantine.
Thirty-eight students and 12 staff members have been tested positive for the virus, according to the district's website.
The district said it has approximately 42,500 students.
The number of Covid-19 cases among US children has increased over the last 4 weeks, report says
From CNN’s Jen Christensen
There has been a 90% increase in the number of Covid-19 cases among US children over the last four weeks, according to a report published Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.
According to this new report, expected to be updated weekly, there were 179,990 new Covid-19 cases among US children between July 9 and Aug. 6. The data comes from case numbers provided by state health departments of 49 states, New York City, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam.
Some of the increase may be due to more testing, AAP said. Early in the pandemic, testing was reserved for the sickest. A broader number of tests may be identifying children that have fewer or milder symptoms than those who were tested earlier in the pandemic.
Children make up just over 9% of the total cases in states that report cases by age, according to the report. At least 380,174 total child Covid-19 cases reported as of Aug. 6.
As of now, it still appears that severe symptoms are rare among children with Covid-19 infections. Children were between 0.5% and 5.3% of total hospitalizations, according to data from the states that record that information. Children were 0% to 0.4% of all Covid-19 deaths.
Nineteen states have reported no child deaths. In states that tracked the details, 0% to 0.5% of all child Covid-19 cases resulted in death.
The AAP called for an effective testing strategy so that communities can make the right choice about opening schools.
“The data – while limited because of its reliance on how each state reports its cases – underscores the urgent need to control the virus in communities so schools may reopen,” a news release from the AAP said.
“In areas with rapid community spread, it’s likely that more children will also be infected, and these data show that,” AAP President Dr. Sally Goza said in the news release. “As a pediatrician, I urge people to wear cloth face coverings and be diligent in social distancing and hand-washing. It is up to us to make the difference, community by community.”
The World Health Organization said last week that the coronavirus pandemic is starting to move into the younger population globally, while most cases, by far, are among people ages 25 to 64.
Participating in 2020 Census interview is "low risk" for Covid-19 transmission, CDC says
From CNN's Jen Christensen
Participating in a 2020 Census interview presents “a low risk of transmission” of Covid-19, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Census Bureau said in a joint statement on the CDC website Monday.
Census takers are highly trained in CDC recommendations to keep the risk low, the statement said, and follow these protocols rigorously.
When participating in a census interview, census takers will wear a mask, keep a six-foot physical distance, have good hand hygiene, and will do the interview outside the home if possible.
The CDC said it is ready to support the work of the Census Bureau and staff and provide technical assistance to make sure that staff and household members stay safe and healthy.
Treasury secretary says he hasn't spoken with Pelosi or Schumer since talks breakdown
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said he hasn’t spoken to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer about continuing negotiations for coronavirus relief legislation.
“I’ve spoken to several Democrats. I have not spoken to Schumer and Pelosi since then,” Mnuchin said during a White House press briefing with President Trump on Monday.
Asked if he’d reach out to the Democratic leaders to restart negotiations, Mnuchin said, “Any time they want to meet and they’re willing to negotiate, have a new proposal, we’re more than happy to meet.”
Mnuchin also said he expects unemployment insurance payments to be ready to go out in most states within two weeks.
“I think within the next week or two, most of the states will be able to execute,” Mnuchin said during a White House press conference Monday.
Some background: With negotiations on a new deal stalled, President Trump on Saturday unveiled an executive action that would provide the unemployed $300 a week under a new "lost wages assistance" program, but only if states first agree to put up an additional $100 a week -- which the President cited as a total benefit of $400 a week.
With reporting from CNN's Tami Luhby.
Trump postpones G7 summit until after November
From CNN's Sarah Westwood
President Trump said he has asked that the G7 meeting be postponed until after the election in November, after a previous delay due to Covid-19 concerns.
“I’m much more inclined to do it sometime after the election,” Trump told reporters at the briefing. “We were going to do it in September.”
The summit was slated to be held at Camp David in June, and after a tentative plan to postpone the meeting and switch to a virtual conference, Trump had floated in May the idea of doing it in person in the fall.
Trump said the White House had not yet formally invited leaders.
“We haven’t sent out invitations. We’re talking to them,” he said. He noted he planned on inviting countries that aren’t formal members of the group of seven.
Asked whether he would invite Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said he would do so because Putin is an “important factor.”
“I certainly would invite him to the meeting. I think he’s an important factor.”
Mountain West Conference postpones fall sports, including football
From CNN's Jill Martin
The Mountain West Conference has announced the indefinite postponement of all scheduled fall sports, the conference announced Monday, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, the fall sports affected by the decision are men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball (with the exception of the unique circumstances involved with the military service academies).
On Saturday, the Mid-American Conference (MAC) became the first conference from NCAA's top tier Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) to postpone its football season. The Mountain West is the second to do so.
Last week, the Mountain West announced that all fall competition in the sports of men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, softball and baseball was canceled.
At this time, the Mountain West said there are ongoing discussions regarding the status of winter sports.
The FDA has identified more than 700 fraudulent or unproven Covid-19 medical products
From CNN’s Jen Christensen
The US Food and Drug Administration has identified more than 700 unproven or fraudulent medical products related to Covid-19, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said Monday in an online conversation with the American Medical Association.
Hahn said that his agency is working with the US Federal Trade Commission to send warning letters to firms marketing products with misleading claims.
The FDA has also sent more than 150 reports to online marketplaces and more than 250 abuse complaints to web registrars.
He asked doctors to be on the lookout for patients who are using some of these unproven treatments and to encourage patients not to take illegitimate or black market drugs.
“Remember, there is currently no cure for the coronavirus, and it's important for doctors to help inform patients about dangerous products and unscrupulous marketers who may be selling products with false or misleading claims,” Hahn said.
Brazil reports more than 700 new coronavirus deaths
From journalist Rodrigo Pedroso in São Paulo
Brazil has reported 703 people have died of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people known to have died from coronavirus in the country to 101,752.
The country's health ministry also recorded 22,048 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total number of infections to 3,057,450.
Brazil continues to trail only the United States in terms of the world’s highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths.
Trump abruptly leaves coronavirus briefing after shooting near White House
From CNN's Nikki Carvajal, Kevin Liptak, Dana Bash and Kaitlan Collins
After being abruptly rushed out of the White House press briefing Monday, President Trump came back to the briefing room, saying the situation “seems to be very well under control.”
He told reporters that he had been escorted out of the briefing because there was a shooting outside of the White House.
"I'd like to thank the Secret Service for doing their always quick and very effective work, but there was an actual shooting, and somebody's been taken to the hospital. I don't know the condition of the person. Seems that the person was shot by Secret Service, so we'll see what happens," Trump said.
Asked by CNN’s Jeremy Diamond if he was taken to the bunker under the White House, Trump replied, “no, we were taken just out to the oval office.”
The President was also asked if he was rattled, he said, “I don’t know, do I seem rattled?”
“I feel very safe with the Secret Service, they’re fantastic people, they’re the best of the best, they’re highly trained,” Trump told reporters. “They just wanted me to step aside for a little while just to make sure that everything was clear outside.”
The suspect shot by Secret Service did not breach “anything,” Trump added.
“I don’t know if he was close or not, he or she,” the President said. He added that he had “such confidence” in the Secret Service.
“I don’t think the person breached anything,” he added. “I don’t believe anything was breached, I asked that question.”
A senior administration official confirmed to CNN's Dana Bash that there was active shooter and the shooter is in custody.
The incident happened at the corner of 17th and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, just outside of the White House grounds and close to Lafayette park.
Trump abruptly departed the briefing room after a Secret Service agent approached him as he was speaking to the press and whispered something in his ear. "Sir, we’re just going to have to step outside," the agent can be heard saying.
"Excuse me?" Trump asked.
"Step outside," the agent said.
"Oh," Trump said before departing the room.
Trump said he never thought about not returning to the briefing after being rushed out.
CNN reporters at the White House report the complex is still under lockdown.