Florida reports 4,155 new Covid-19 cases — its lowest daily increase since June

Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin speaks to members of the press at the U.S. Capitol on August 7 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the administration is prepared to put more money on the table as stalled stimulus negotiations continue on Capitol Hill, but couldn’t say when his team would meet with Democrats.

“We’re prepared to put more money on the table,” he said during an appearance on CNBC, adding, “We’re not stuck at the $1 trillion dollars, but we’re not going to go to unlimited amounts of money that don’t make sense.”

Mnuchin declined to say when negotiators would be meeting, but said he heard House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer over the weekend, and “if we can get a fair deal, we’ll do it this week.”

“I’m not gonna comment on the specifics of the logistics of negotiations because I don’t think that’s helpful,” he said when pressed on when they would meet next.

One area where they were willing to compromise is food assistance for children: “I listened to the Speaker over the weekend. She’s right. We started low on food. We realize there’s a lot of kids out there and that there is an issue,” he said, adding that they will “go down the list” on further issues.

He reiterated the administration’s position against funding for state and local governments after the President’s executive action slashed the federal unemployment benefit from $600 to $400, requiring states to pay for 25%.

Trump told reporters late Sunday it will depend on the state and the federal government could pick up the entire cost if governors make a request, but the action received criticism from many governors.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer roundly criticized the move and how it will impact states with “severe holes in our budgets” and suggested it shows he’s more focused than winning the election than fighting the virus.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called it “laughable.” And Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told CNN he’s not sure if his state will take the federal money.

Mnuchin said House-passed legislation with $1 trillion of aid to state and local governments was an “absurd number.”

He claimed “all 100%” is coming from the federal government and claimed states had “plenty of money.”

“The 25% isn’t really coming from the states because we’re authorizing them to use money out of the $150 billion we just sent them… I have from every single state how much money they have left over. They have plenty of money,” he said.

He suggested states would get that money back in additional legislation.

Mnuchin said he would be on Monday’s governors call and had spoken with many of them amid widespread concern from governors regarding the President’s executive actions.

The closed call is at 3:00 p.m. ET.