Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted a picture of a crowded beach Sunday, saying that the crowds and "reckless behavior" will make the city shut down parks and the lake front.
"Don't make us take steps backwards," Lightfoot tweeted.
From CNN's Hollie Silverman
From CNN's Chuck Johnston
North Paulding High School in Georgia will have digital learning only on both Monday and Tuesday, according to a letter from the school district sent to parents this evening.
"We have consulted with the Department of Public Health and are temporarily switching the instructional model to digital learning at NPHS,” the letter read in part. “Tuesday evening parents and students will be notified of whether digital learning will continue, or if in-person instruction may resume.”
“The school will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected on Monday and Tuesday and the district will consult with the Department of Public Health to assess the environment and determine if there are any additional close contacts for confirmed cases who have not already been identified,” the letter read.
At least nine cases of Covid-19 have been reported at the Georgia high school that came under scrutiny last week after a student shared a photo of a crowded hallway, according to a letter from the school's principal.
From journalist Rodrigo Pedroso in Sao Paulo
Brazil has reported 572 people have died of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a day after the country surpassed a total of 100,000 coronavirus deaths.
On Sunday, Brazil’s Health Ministry said the total number of people recorded to have died from the coronavirus is now 101,049.
The ministry also announced 23,010 new cases were registered on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 3,035,422.
Brazil continues to trail only the United States in terms of the world’s highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths.
From CNN’s Jennifer Selva
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker pleaded with residents to wear masks during a press conference Sunday, calling it "common sense." His statement comes after announcing new rules on Friday designed to better enforce mask requirements and give local authority guidelines to enforce compliance.
“Imagine if someone could walk into a restaurant, light a cigarette, blow smoke in your face, and all the smoker had to say is 'well it’s my choice,’" Pritzker said.
Illinois reported 1,382 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths on Sunday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
In the past two days, the state has seen the numbers of new cases surpass 2,000, which was a record high since IDPH reported 2,508 new cases back on May 24.
From CNN's Slover Morrison
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,789 new coronavirus cases and 116 new deaths Sunday
There are now a total of 486,362 coronavirus cases and 8,459 deaths in the state of Texas, according to the health website.
From journalist Rodrigo Pedroso in Sao Paulo
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has used an online post to criticize coronavirus lockdown measures and news coverage of the pandemic, in his first comments almost a full day after Brazil surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths.
In a series of tweets Sunday, Bolsonaro pointed to a story published by the UK’s Daily Mail that criticizes lockdown measures to address the spread of coronavirus.
It concludes that lockdown killed two people for every three with Covid in the UK. In Brazil, even without official data, the numbers would not be very different," Bolsonaro tweeted.
The Daily Mail article suggests “it is thought that as many as 16,000 people died because they didn't get medical care between March 23 and May 1.” The story claims – without evidence – that those people didn't go to hospital during lockdown because they feared catching the virus.
Bolsonaro went on to criticize Brazil’s biggest TV station without specifically naming it, saying the TV station “only spreads panic in the population and the discord among the powers” and “disdained, debauched and discouraged the use of hydroxychloroquine."
Brazil surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and cases in the country are now more than 3 million, according to the latest numbers by the country's Health Ministry.
Bolsonaro's only mention of the 100,000 coronavirus deaths reached in his country on Saturday was to criticize the TV station's coverage of the topic.
“In a cowardly and disrespectful manner to the 100,000 dead Brazilians, this TV celebrated that date yesterday, as a true World Cup final, blaming the President of the Republic for all the deaths," he wrote.
He added that “misinformation kills even more than the virus itself. Time and science will show us that Covid's political use of this TV has brought us deaths that could have been avoided.”
From CNN's Slover Morrison
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,127 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths Sunday.
There are now a total of 122,712 cases and 1,223 deaths statewide, a tweet from the Department of Health said.
5,304 people have been hospitalized with 42 additional hospitalizations reported Sunday.
From CNN's Slover Morrison
An 11.3% daily positivity rate was reported by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (NVDHHS) Sunday.
About 811 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths were reported Sunday.
The cumulative positivity rate for the state is 10.4%, according to the NVDHHS website.
A total of 56,230 cases and 957 deaths have been reported statewide.
At least 796 patients with confirmed cases and 180 patients with suspected cases have been hospitalized, with 278 admitted to the ICU, the website said.
From CNN's Melissa Alonso
A photo taken on Miami Beach Saturday afternoon shows beachgoers crowded on the sand and water. Jason Mac took the photo around 4 p.m. with his 600mm telephoto lens, which he says compresses the image and space between people.
Miami Beach is in Miami Dade County. The county has the most infections in Florida with 131,553 total Covid-19 cases as of Sunday.