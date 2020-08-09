As the rest of the world struggles to contain the coronavirus, New Zealand marked 100 days since its last locally transmitted case on Sunday.
In a statement from the New Zealand Ministry of Health, the government said the vast majority of the country's 1,219 confirmed cases had already recovered.
Only 23 people with coronavirus remained under treatment in isolation facilities across New Zealand.
Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said that while 100 days without community transmission was a "significant milestone," people couldn't afford to get complacent.
“We have seen overseas how quickly the virus can re-emerge and spread in places where it was previously under control, and we need to be prepared to quickly stamp out any future cases in New Zealand," Bloomfield said in a statement today.
“Don’t let the team down – none of us can afford to do that."