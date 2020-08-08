An additional 1,601 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Japan Friday, the country's Ministry of Health said -- the highest number Japan has seen in a single day.

It's the fourth consecutive day Japan has identified more than 1,000 cases. To date, authorities have identified 46,151 cases of Covid-19 and 1,062 virus-related fatalities.

Tokyo is among the hardest-hit cities. Authorities said 462 cases were identified in the Japanese capital Friday, while Osaka posted its own daily high of 255 cases.

The governors of prefectures where cases are on the rise have asked citizens to avoid travel during Obon summer vacation season, which starts this weekend.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that he did not intend to bring back the state of emergency immediately, as the situation was not as threatening to the medical support system as in April. However, he said the government will keep a close eye on the situation.

