Coronavirus cases in the US approach 5 million

According to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases in the United States, there are at least 4,964,430 cases of coronavirus in the country and 161,810 people have died from the virus.

As of 1:30 p.m. ET, 22,675 new cases and 463 new deaths have been reported in the US since midnight.

The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.