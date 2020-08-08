World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Joshua Berlinger, Adam Renton, Laura Smith-Spark and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 5:35 p.m. ET, August 8, 2020
1 min ago

Trump signs 4 executive orders after stimulus talks break down

From CNN's Nicky Robertson

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump on Sunday signed four executive orders, one of which would provide $400 a week in federal enhanced unemployment benefits after Democrats and the White House were unable to reach an agreement on a Coronavirus stimulus relief bill this week.

“I'm taking action to provide an additional or extra $400 a week and expanded benefits, $400. That's generous but we want to take care of our people,” Trump said at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The other three orders he signed include a payroll tax holiday for Americans earning less than $100,000 a year, as well as extending an eviction moratorium and deferring student loan payments.

Trump said the federal government will pay 75% of that, leaving it up to the states to pay the remaining 25%. He did not outline where the federal funds would be coming from. 

When asked by a reporter why $400 instead of the previous $600, Trump responded: “This is the money they need, this is the money they want, this gives them a great incentive to go back to work."

Trump went on to say, “there was a difficulty with the 600 number because it really was a disincentive.” 

Trump also took the opportunity to criticize the Democrats, saying, “We are doing that without the Democrats. We should have been able to do it easily with them but they want all of these additional things that have nothing to do with helping people.”

Democrats are likely to challenge the executive actions in court. Trump first laid out the executive orders at a hastily called news conference on Friday at his New Jersey golf club, where he said he wasn't concerned about the legality of the actions he promised.

1 hr 8 min ago

Ohio governor tests negative for Covid-19 a second time

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine acknowledges the media while entering his residence on Thursday, August 6.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine acknowledges the media while entering his residence on Thursday, August 6. Jay LaPrete/AP

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife Fran DeWine have tested negative for Covid-19 for a second time after getting a false positive, DeWine said in a statement. 

"The test results today follow the negative PCR test results for the Governor and First Lady on Thursday. The PCR tests taken Thursday were negative for the Governor, First Lady, and staff members, and were run on lab machines twice with results coming in negative both times," the statement said.

Some context: On Thursday morning, following the testing protocol established to be able to greet the President, "DeWine took a rapid antigen test and the results reported back for that test were a false positive," the statement said. 

1 hr 43 min ago

Wisconsin sets new daily record with 1,165 coronavirus cases

From CNN's Hollie Silverman

The state of Wisconsin saw its highest single-day number of new coronavirus cases Saturday with 1,165 reported, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Service website.

A graph of daily new cases and 7-day average shows the previous highest single-day increase in cases was on July 21 when 1,117 new cases were reported.

There are now a total of 59,933 confirmed positives reported in the state and a total of 996 deaths, according to a tweet from the state's health department.

1 hr 54 min ago

Illinois reports more than 2,000 positive coronavirus cases for second day in a row

From CNN’s Kay Jones

Illinois' health department reported more than 2,000 new Covid-19 positive cases for the second day in a row.

The 2,190 new cases are the highest daily reported number since May 24, when the department reported 2,508 new cases.

There are now 192,698 total cases in Illinois and 7,631 total deaths, up 18 since Friday’s report, according to the department.

The positivity rate over the past seven days rose again, to 4.2%, while the number of patients hospitalized statewide due to the virus rose to 1,538 from Friday’s number of 1,486. 

Note: These numbers were released by the Illinois Department of Public Health and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

2 hr 21 min ago

Texas governor extends state disaster declaration for Covid-19

From CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extended his disaster declaration for all Texas counties in response to Covid-19, according to a statement released by his office on Saturday.

The disaster declaration, originally issued on March 13, provides the state a variety of resources to effectively mitigate the spread of Covid-19, the statement said.

"Renewing this Disaster Declaration will provide communities with the resources they need to respond to Covid-19," Abbott said. "I urge Texans to remain vigilant in our fight against this virus. Everyone must do their part to slow the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly. We will overcome this challenge by working together."
3 hr 36 min ago

Iraq reports more than 3,300 cases of coronavirus on Saturday

From CNN’s Aqeel Najim in Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Health reported 3,325 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday.

This brings the total cases in the country to 147,389. 

The health ministry also reported 74 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 5,310.

 

4 hr 5 min ago

Coronavirus cases in the US approach 5 million

From CNN's Hollie Silverman  

According to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases in the United States, there are at least 4,964,430 cases of coronavirus in the country and 161,810 people have died from the virus.

As of 1:30 p.m. ET, 22,675 new cases and 463 new deaths have been reported in the US since midnight.   

The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.  

4 hr 15 min ago

South Carolina launches new health campaign as coronavirus cases near 100,000 

From CNN's Melissa Alonso 

On Saturday, there were 1,178 new Covid-19 cases reported and 67 additional confirmed deaths in South Carolina, according to a statement from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). 

South Carolina health officials encourage residents to fight the spread of Covid-19 as evidence increases about "high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious." 

DHEC announced its new "Fight the Spread" campaign Saturday to encourage residents to wear masks, practice social distancing and get tested, the statement said.  

The state's current positivity rate is 15.9%, DHEC reported.  

More details: There are now 98,743 total coronavirus cases in South Carolina and 1,931 deaths in the state, DHEC said.  

2 hr 53 min ago

There are more than 30,000 Floridians who have been hospitalized due to Covid-19

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

A medic sanitizes an ambulance after transferring a patient to Coral Gables Hospital in Coral Gables, Florida, on July 30.
A medic sanitizes an ambulance after transferring a patient to Coral Gables Hospital in Coral Gables, Florida, on July 30. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

There are 30,251 Floridians who have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, according to Florida Department of Health (DOH).   

This figure includes "anyone who was hospitalized at some point during their illness," according to the department. 

There are currently 6,836 people hospitalized in Florida with Covid-19, down from 7,942 last Saturday morning, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA). 

The counties with the most hospitalizations include Miami-Date with 1,558, Broward with 960 and Palm Beach with 419.

Note: These numbers were released by Florida's public health agency, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project  