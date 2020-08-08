Wisconsin sets new daily record with 1,165 coronavirus cases

The state of Wisconsin saw its highest single-day number of new coronavirus cases Saturday with 1,165 reported, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Service website.

A graph of daily new cases and 7-day average shows the previous highest single-day increase in cases was on July 21 when 1,117 new cases were reported.

There are now a total of 59,933 confirmed positives reported in the state and a total of 996 deaths, according to a tweet from the state's health department.

