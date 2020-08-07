Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in a Facebook Live appearance that his country is "going to get on with life," as it inches closer to recording 100,000 deaths connected to the pandemic.

“We regret all the deaths, right? The number (of deaths by Covid-19) is reaching 100,000. We are going to get on with life and look for a way to get away from this problem,” Bolsonaro said.

Brazil's Covid-19 death toll reached nearly 98,500 on Thursday. More than 2.9 million cases have been identified in the country since the pandemic began.

Bolsonaro later attributed the high number of fatalities to what he described as an error in diagnosing the cause of deaths in Brazil.

“There are fewer people dying from certain diseases than they did last year. Way less. This will be credited to Covid. This is not a rule, but in some cases, the doctor doesn't do an autopsy and mark it as Covid. I will not say that they are reliable sources, (but) this information arrives to us", said Bolsonaro.

More hydroxychloroquine: Bolsonaro also said he might ask US President Donald Trump for more of the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine to help him combat Covid-19.

Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malarial drug that some have touted as a treatment for Covid-19, but more evidence has been emerging recently that it does not help coronavirus patients. Several studies have found no benefits to treating Covid-19 patients with the antimalarial drug and Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said last month there was “no evidence” that the drug helps treat Covid-19.

Bolsonaro mentioned that Trump donated the drug to the Brazilian government in May and said he can ask for more.

“I accepted the donation of the pills, which have not yet been distributed. I have no problem calling the American president. If (he) has more, send it to us. We will send a plane to get it, or he will send a plane here. And we can distribute this material,” he said.