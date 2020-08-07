All New York school districts are authorized to open for in-person learning, governor says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23. Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

All school districts across New York state are cleared to open, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in a telephonic news conference Friday.

“Today is the deadline to look at the infection rates and make a determination — by our infection rates all school districts can open everywhere in the state,” Cuomo said. “Every region is below the threshold that we established.”

Each school district across the state was required to submit their proposed plans for reopening by this week, and the plans differ across the state, but they are all authorized to open.

There are 749 school districts in New York state that are required to submit plans to the Department of Health and the state’s Education Department, Cuomo noted. He said 127 districts still have not submitted plans.

Cuomo added that they will watch the infection rates between now and the dates schools are scheduled to open, and if the rates spike, they will revisit the plans.