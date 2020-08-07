New York governor expected to announce plans for schools today

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23 in New York. Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to announce his decision today on whether or not New York state schools can reopen this fall.

It will include New York City school district, which is the largest public school district in the country with more than 1.1 million students.

Some background: Last month, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said schools will reopen in the fall.

However, ultimately, the decision will be made by the state as to whether schools will open in the fall.

It is state law that governs the opening and closing of schools during the pandemic, not local government, Cuomo's communications director Dani Lever said in a statement.