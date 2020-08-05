Victoria's State Premier Daniel Andrews arrives for a news conference in Melbourne, Australia, on August 5. William West/AFP/Getty Images

The Australian state of Victoria, the current center of the country's outbreak, saw 725 new coronavirus cases and 15 new deaths on Tuesday, according to State Premier Daniel Andrews.

The state is three days into a Stage 4 Lockdown. Earlier in July, Melbourne -- the state capital -- had been placed under soft lockdown as cases spiked. Victoria reimposed the full lockdown after declaring a "state of disaster" on Sunday.

Of Tuesday's new cases, 164 have been linked to known cases and outbreaks. The remaining 561 cases are still under investigation for infection origin.

Twelve of the 15 new deaths reported are linked to elderly care homes. One man aged in his 30s has died after contracting the virus, Andrews said.

New lockdown rules: In a news briefing on Tuesday, Andrews thanked residents for abiding by the new restrictions, and called out those who were flouting the rules.

He also announced that non-urgent elective surgery in public and private hospitals will be put on hold until further notice to preserve capacity in the health system