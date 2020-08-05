A coronavirus vaccine could be ready for frontline responders by December, health expert says
From CNN's Leinz Vales
The head of the US company working on a Covid-19 vaccine said it's "possible" that it will be available for frontline responders in December.
"That's a goal," Dr. Gregory Glenn, the president of research and development at Novavax, told CNN. "People have set out that goal by the end of the year, maybe we'll be deploying these vaccines and changing all of this curse that we have right now in terms of this virus."
Some context: Novavax, Inc. released Phase 1 data Tuesday from 131 volunteers showing that after two doses of the vaccine, participants developed neutralizing antibodies at levels more than four times higher on average than the antibodies developed by people who had recovered from Covid-19. Neutralizing antibodies fight off the virus that causes Covid-19.
The study has been submitted to a medical journal, but has not yet been reviewed by scientists outside of Novavax or published.
"We see these really very robust antibody responses that we know are functional and could kill off the virus," Glenn said. "So that's got us excited and really ready to move on to the next stage of testing."
Houston City Council approves $20 million rental relief package
From CNN’s Sharif Paget
Houston City Council passed a second rental relief package for $20 million, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Wednesday at a news briefing.
The amount includes $15 million from the federal government through the CARES Act and $5 million from donors, the mayor said, who added that BakerRipley, a nonprofit based in Houston, will administer the relief program.
The mayor said the funds will not be distributed on a “first come, first serve” basis, but rather on “vulnerability prioritization.” The second rental relief program will aim to help people who are paying the lowest amount in rent first, then move up, Turner explained.
“If you are at the lowest level, and you're not able to pay, the only place left is to the streets. So we want to make sure that people don't find themselves on the streets,” he said.
In order to qualify for the program, Turner said, a renter must live in Houston and be behind on rent payments for August or prior months because of economic challenges caused by Covid-19.
If only one tenant in an apartment complex qualifies for rental assistance, then the no eviction rule applies to the rest of the tenants on the property, Turner said.
Younger people are driving up the coronavirus infection rate in Los Angeles County
From CNN's Sarah Moon
Younger adults are the “hardest hit” groups in the community and continue to drive up the number of new coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County, health officials said at a news conference on Wednesday.
People between the ages of 18 and 49 make up nearly 60% of new coronavirus cases, according to health officials.
Since the beginning of June, the case rate for people in the age group of 30 to 49 nearly tripled and the case rate for people between the ages of 18 to 29 nearly quadrupled, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said.
“This is also the age group that is most likely to be attending the large parties that we keep seeing,” Ferrer said. "Gatherings of people from different households are such a bad idea at this point in time."
Residents should comply with the new “legally binding” health order prohibiting gatherings, including parties, Ferrer said.
“Violation of or failure to comply with the Health Officer Order is a crime punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both and the Department of Public Health works with residents, businesses, city officials and law enforcement to be sure residents are aware of and adhere to the life-saving directives in the order,” the public health department said in a statement.
In terms of enforcement, Ferrer said the department is “working hard” and responding to thousands of complaints related to non-compliance each week.
“We cannot just rely on enforcement,” she said. “The better strategy is for people to help us by taking responsibility.”
While Ferrer said she remains “cautiously optimistic” about the current situation, she said there have been significant issues with state reported data on cases leading to an undercount of cases.
The data: California reported 5,295 new Covid-19 cases and 202 deaths on Wednesday. The state's health department warned that cases are being underreported due to issues with the state’s electronic laboratory reporting system.
Ferrer said the missing data hinders "our efforts to monitor and reduce the spread of Covid-19.”
Los Angeles County reported 2,347 new cases and 68 new deaths on Wednesday. The county has a total of 197,912 positive cases and 4,825 deaths.
California has a total of 524,722 coronavirus cases and 9,703 deaths.
Note: These figures were released by California Department of Public Health/Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.
GOP Rep. Rodney Davis tests positive for Covid-19
From CNN's Kyle Feldscher
Republican Rep. Rodney Davis of Illinois announced today he has tested positive for Covid-19.
“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. Since the beginning of this pandemic, I have taken my temperature twice daily because serving in Congress means I interact with many people, and it’s my duty to protect the health of those I serve. This morning, my temperature clocked in at 99 degrees Fahrenheit, which is higher than normal for me," he said in a statement.
“Because of the high temperature, my wife and I received a test this morning. While my test came back positive, my wife’s test came back negative. My staff who I’ve worked with in-person this week have received negative tests as well. Other than a higher-than-normal temperature, I am showing no symptoms at this time and feel fine," Davis said.
He added, “Having consulted with the Office of the Attending Physician (OAP) of Congress and local county health officials, our office is contacting constituents I have met with in-person within the previous 48 hours, per CDC guidelines.”
His statement continued, “My staff and I take COVID-19 very seriously. My wife is a nurse and a cancer survivor, which puts her in an at-risk category like so many Americans. My office and I have always followed and will continue to follow CDC guidelines, use social distancing, and wear masks or face coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained.
I will postpone public events our office has planned for the coming days until I receive a negative test. I will continue to serve my constituents virtually from home while I quarantine. Our district offices throughout central and southwestern Illinois remain open for constituents as well. During these challenging times, protecting the public health is my highest priority. If you’re out in public, use social distancing, and when you can’t social distance, please wear a mask. All of us must do our part. That’s what it will take to get through this pandemic.”
CNN's Manu Raju noted that Davis has been wearing a mask on the Hill.
Fauci on coronavirus pandemic: "I don't think we're going to eradicate this from the planet"
From CNN's Shelby Lin Erdman
The world is not going to be able to eradicate the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said Wednesday in an interview with Reuters.
A vaccine can help get the pandemic under control, Fauci added.
“I don't think we’re going to eradicate this from the planet because it's such a highly transmissible virus that that seems unlikely,” Fauci said in the interview, posted on YouTube. “But what I think we can do with the combination of a good vaccine and attention to public health measures — by attention I don't mean shut down, I mean things that are just prudent — then I think we can get behind this."
After next year, the virus should be manageable, Fauci predicted.
“I hope and feel it's possible that by the time we get through 2021 and go around for another cycle that we'll have this under control,” he said. “Is it conceivable that we won't? Of course. I would be unrealistic to say that. Do I think we're going to have much, much better control one full year from this winter? I think so.”
McConnell: "We are a long way apart" on stimulus deal
From CNN's Ted Barrett
Asked if lawmakers will have a stimulus deal soon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said tonight, "I hope so."
The senior senator from Kentucky also acknowledged "we are a long way apart" while adding that the "American people need an outcome, it can only be done on a bipartisan basis."
McConnell responded to criticism from Democrats that he is not involved in the direct negotiations.
"I am involved. I've been involved continuously," he said on Fox News, citing the need to deal with unemployment insurance, the Paycheck Protection Program and other issues. "I haven't sensed the sense of urgency on the other side."
McConnell acknowledged that "15 to 20" of his members feel they already have spent enough to address the crisis.
"The only thing that gets an outcome is the speaker and the President of the United States reaching an agreement. Once they do that, I believe the majority of my members will support it, but not every single one of them," he said.
Fauci says he hasn't seen any pressure from the White House to rush a coronavirus vaccine
From CNN's Shelby Lin Erdman
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he hasn’t seen any indication of pressure from the White House to rush a coronavirus vaccine out before the Nov. 3 election.
“I'm certain of what the White House would like to see, but I haven't seen any indication of pressure at this point,” Fauci said Wednesday in an interview with Reuters, posted on YouTube. “As you get into the fall, there, there’s going to be data accumulating, and people are going to be looking at the data."
Fauci noted that there’s a data and safety monitoring board that oversees the vaccine trials. He said timing will only be determined by the information coming from the trials.
“We have assurances, and I've discussed this with the regulatory authorities, that they promised that they are not going to let political considerations interfere with a regulatory decision because we've spoken explicitly about that, because the subject obviously comes up and the people in charge of the regulatory process assures that safety and efficacy is going to be the prime consideration,” Fauci added.
Some context: As of Aug. 5, there are 26 vaccines in human trials around the world, including four in the US.
Separately, US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said in a Washington Post commentary that his agency would not cut corners in approving a vaccine.
Washington state governor says it's unsafe for most students to return to in-person learning
From CNN's Anna-Maja Rappard
Gov. Jay Inslee said it is not safe for most students in Washington state to return to in-person learning this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“If every school district brought all their students back for in-person instruction today, I believe we would see a real, meaningful and dangerous increase in Covid activity,” he said, adding, “we are chartering unknown and extremely challenging grounds, obviously, in our state and in our nation.”
Laying out the state’s recommendations for in-person instruction during a news conference Wednesday, Inslee said the rate of transmission is still too high in the state.
“Where Covid-19 infection rates are high in a given area, we are strongly recommending that school districts move mostly online, or remote learning modes,” he said.
More details: The governor noted that some flexibility for schools remains and the recommendations are not legally binding “but they are strong recommendations and they're based on science."
White House chief of staff says Trump is not giving a "false sense of security" with schools
From CNN's Josiah Ryan
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows this afternoon defended President Trump’s remarks that children are “almost” or “virtually immune” to coronavirus.
"I don't think he’s giving a false sense of security at all," Meadows responded after CNN's Wolf Blitzer pointed out that the statement the President made this morning on Fox New was "not true at all."
Meadows went on to argue that the common flu represents a greater threat to the health of children than coronavirus, adding that "parents need to understand that because we all want to make sure we protect our kids."
Blitzer pushed back, asking "but you agree that when the President says kids are virtually immune, they are not virtually immune. They're potentially in real danger?"
Meadows did not agree, but said the administration was focused on protecting children, even while pushing to reopen schools amid a deepening pandemic.
"As a parent, I care about my kids as your viewers right now, they're thinking about their kids... we do need to make sure they are protected and yet, at the same time, we're taking every step that we can to do that and make sure that we open our schools responsibly and safely," he said.
Facts First: While children are, on the whole, less likely to get seriously ill or die from the coronavirus than adults are, they are certainly not "immune;" children get infected, transmit the virus, and do sometimes get seriously ill or die.
Meadows comments came after Facebook on Wednesday said it had removed a post from Trump's page which contained a clip of him making the false claim on Fox News.
"This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from Covid-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful Covid misinformation," Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone said in a statement Wednesday evening.
While this is not the first time Facebook has removed content from the President's page, it is the first time a removal has been due to its Covid-19 misinformation rules, Facebook said.