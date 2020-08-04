Illinois reports nearly 1,500 new Covid-19 cases

A sign alerts residents to a mobile COVID-19 testing site set up on a vacant lot in the Austin neighborhood on June 23 in Chicago. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,471 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the state’s total of cases to 184,712.

The state has reported over 1,000 new cases for 14 days straight.

According to a release from the public health agency, the seven-day positivity rate is down slightly, to 3.9% from the 4% reported on Monday.

The agency also reported an additional 19 deaths today, including one teenager. According to the dashboard, six people under the age of 20 have died from the virus statewide. There are a total of 7,545 deaths.

The state also reported 1,496 hospitalizations, with 365 in intensive care units and 125 on ventilators.

Note: These numbers were released by the Illinois Department of Public Health and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.