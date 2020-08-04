Illinois reports nearly 1,500 new Covid-19 cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,471 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the state’s total of cases to 184,712.
The state has reported over 1,000 new cases for 14 days straight.
According to a release from the public health agency, the seven-day positivity rate is down slightly, to 3.9% from the 4% reported on Monday.
The agency also reported an additional 19 deaths today, including one teenager. According to the dashboard, six people under the age of 20 have died from the virus statewide. There are a total of 7,545 deaths.
The state also reported 1,496 hospitalizations, with 365 in intensive care units and 125 on ventilators.
Note: These numbers were released by the Illinois Department of Public Health and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.
1 hr 19 min ago
Brazil's health ministry says it is seeking alternatives if Oxford vaccine delayed
From Marcia Reverdosa in São Paulo
Brazil is seeking alternatives with other producers if there is a delay in the development and delivery of the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, Brazil’s Deputy Secretary of Health Élcio Franco said.
"Because it is a purchase based on (unproven) technology, there is a degree of uncertainty. Although it seems remote to us, there is a possibility of a delay in the vaccine development. Even being in the most advanced (stage), we have been looking for alternatives," Franco said during a news conference on Monday evening.
In late July, Interim Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello announced his government had the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine "on the radar," after Anvisa (the country's National Health Surveillance Agency) approved the trial in Brazil.
Pazuello had also confirmed negotiations with the biotechnology company Moderna for a possible priority purchase of their vaccine.
1 hr 40 min ago
Indianapolis 500 will run without fans
From CNN's Dan Kamal
Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Indianapolis 500 officials talked about attendance levels of some 300,000 for the 2020 version of America's iconic open-wheel event. That number is now zero.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway tweeted Tuesday, "It is with great regret that we announce the Indianapolis 500 will take place on Aug. 23 without fans. This tough decision was made following careful consideration and extensive consultation with state and city leadership."
Just two weeks ago, track officials announced they would allow 25% capacity at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with a mandatory face mask protocol in place. That statement was preceded by a late-June announcement indicating a 50% cap on attendance.
The race was originally scheduled to run May 24, but was postponed by Covid-19.
1 hr 42 min ago
Group of House Democrats calls for mask-wearing provision in next Covid-19 stimulus package
From CNN's Haley Byrd
More than two dozen House Democrats sent a letter Tuesday urging congressional leaders to include provisions to boost mask use in the United States in the next round of coronavirus stimulus.
In a letter led by Rep. Ro Khanna and Rep. Adam Schiff, the lawmakers requested that Congress provide free masks to all Americans, funding for a CDC public service announcement campaign about masks, and provisions for research into "mask efficacy and optimal design.”
"Masks are one of the most effective and least disruptive interventions that we have against COVID-19, and the upcoming legislative package is a perfect opportunity to send a clear message to the American people that masks work,” the lawmakers wrote.
They said the masks could be distributed by the US Postal Service and made accessible at convenient pick-up locations around the country.
"While nothing short of a vaccine or a cure can truly end the threat of this virus, we must aggressively pursue simple and affordable courses of action that can mitigate infections and save tens of thousands of lives,” they argued.
1 hr 49 min ago
More than 155,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the US
From CNN's Haley Brink
There are at least 4,732,418 cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 155,942 people have died from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.
On Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET, Johns Hopkins has reported 18,878 new cases and 540 reported deaths.
The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
Here's a look at how the Covid-19 death toll has progressed in the US over time:
2 hr 8 min ago
Buying Covid-19 vaccines ahead of time easier than purchasing treatments, federal official says
From CNN's Maggie Fox
The federal government may be buying up possible coronavirus vaccines ahead of time, but buying treatments such as drugs and antibodies is a different matter, a top official said Tuesday.
Dr. Janet Woodcock, a Food and Drug Administration official who leads therapeutics development for Operation Warp Speed, said advanced purchasing of potential Covid-19 therapeutics is much different than the advanced purchase of vaccines.
“The therapeutic landscape is much wider,” Woodcock told a media briefing, adding there are multiple different modalities of therapy.
With vaccines “it's very clear what you're going to do,” Woodcock said. “The primary goal is to vaccinate people and protect them… with therapeutics it's a little more complicated.”
Woodcock said that advanced purchasing of therapeutics is going to be slower, because, “out of these vast inventories of potential candidates, we have to select the most promising ones. We can't just buy advanced purchases of 600 different agents.”
Remember: Operation Warp Speed, the federal government's Covid-19 vaccine program, has contracts to buy hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines from several different companies, including Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and others.
If any are shown to work safely to protect people against coronavirus, the advanced purchases mean the vaccines could be rolled out immediately without a wait time for their manufacture.
2 hr 17 min ago
5 people test positive after event attended by Florida governor
From CNN’s Rosa Flores and Sara Weisfeldt
Five people at an event attended by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week have tested positive for coronavirus, according to Nanette Schimpf, vice president of the Florida Sheriff’s Association.
DeSantis tweeted a photo of himself speaking at the July 27 event hosted by the Florida Sheriff’s Association.
One day after the gathering, an attendee told the association they had tested positive for Covid-19, according to Schimpf. All the participants were notified of the development, Schimpf said.
“There is no indication that Governor DeSantis came in close contact with the individuals who have since tested positive for COVID-19. As the Governor noted during a press conference yesterday, he is tested regularly and does not have nor has had any symptoms,” the governor’s press office said in a statement.
According to Schimpf, two sheriffs deputies, including Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, and two department of corrections leaders issued statements about positive tests.
About 60 people, mostly sheriffs deputies, attended the event. Schimpf said the group was following guidelines from the county, state and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of participants was reduced by 75% for the event, the trade show was eliminated and participants were required to wear masks in common areas of the hotel.
2 hr 42 min ago
Pennsylvania adds more than 800 new cases
From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia
Pennsylvania added at least 854 Covid-19 cases and reported 23 deaths, according to state health data.
Of the two counties of focus, Allegheny reported an increase of 132 cases, just above Philadelphia with an increase of 131 cases.
The department continues to highlight the increase of cases among 19- tp 24-year-olds.
Note: These numbers were released by the state’s public health agency, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project
2 hr 57 min ago
New York City health commissioner resigns
From CNN's Evan Simko-Bednarski
In a letter sent to staff of the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene obtained by CNN, outgoing commissioner Oxiris Barbot said she had submitted her resignation to the mayor this morning, without elaborating on her reasons.
"I have every confidence that you, the committed individuals of this agency, will continue to dedicate yourselves to protection the health of all New Yorkers during this unprecedented public health emergency," she wrote. "the moment demands it without distractions."
"I am proud that as a woman of color raised in public housing in this city, I always put public health, racial equality, and the well-being of the city I love first," Barbot wrote.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he received a resignation letter from Barbot in the last hour.
“I want to thank her for her service to the city and I want to thank her for the important work she did during this crisis," the mayor said.
The mayor and Barbot have reportedly clashed over the past several months during the coronavirus pandemic.
The mayor will announce Tuesday the appointment of a new Commissioner of the City’s Department of Health and Mental Hygeine, according to a city release.
There was no mention of Barbot in the mayor’s press release.
Dr. Dave A. Chokshi will take Barbot’s place, according to de Blasio’s office.
“Dr. Chokshi has served at the highest level of local, state, and federal health agencies, including NYC Health + Hospitals, where he was in senior leadership roles over the past six years,” the release said.
Dr. Chokshi also served as a White House Fellow in the Obama Administration and was the principal health advisor to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, the release said.