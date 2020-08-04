There have been more than 18.2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, and close to 700,000 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Here's the latest on the pandemic:

Potential "generational catastrophe": UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Tuesday that the world is facing a "generational catastrophe" because of school closures during the coronavirus pandemic. In mid-July, schools were closed in more than 160 countries, affecting more than 1 billion students, while at least 40 million students worldwide have missed out on education in their critical pre-school year.

India logs more than 50,000 cases for sixth day in a row: India recorded 52,050 new Covid-19 infections and 803 deaths from the virus over the past 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday -- the sixth consecutive day that India has reported more than 50,000 cases.

Australia deploys more soldiers: Australia’s Defense Department will deploy 500 more troops to enforce stay-at-home orders in the state of Victoria, according to State Premier Daniel Andrews.

New penalties were also announced for people found to be in breach of directions, including a newly increased $3,540 on-the-spot fine for those who breach isolation orders. Andrews said the new fines were being imposed because of the 3,000 door knocks on infected people -- who are meant to be self isolating -- 800 patients were not home.

Trump asks supporters to wear masks: US President Donald Trump on Monday sent a campaign email, typically used for soliciting donations, to make a different request of his supporters: consider wearing a mask.

The rare move comes after Trump avoided wearing a mask in public for months until he tweeted a photo of himself wearing one in a stark messaging pivot in July -- though footage later surfaced of Trump not wearing a mask later that day.

Only 2.5% of Italians have antibodies, study shows: Authorities in Italy have found that only 2.5% of Italians, or 1,482,000 people, have Covid-19 antibodies despite it being one of the countries hardest hit by coronavirus in Europe.

According to the results of a national survey released on Monday, the northern region of Lombardy, the worse-hit by the pandemic, reported the highest number of people with antibodies, 7.5%, while the two main Italian islands, Sicily and Sardinia, had the lowest number of 0.3% of the population.