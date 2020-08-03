World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Joshua Berlinger and Brad Lendon, CNN

Updated 4:36 a.m. ET, August 3, 2020
1 min ago

Critics accuse the Philippines government of using the coronavirus lockdown to crack down on dissent

Analysis by CNN's Ben Westcott and Anne Lagamayo

Questioning the world's toughest coronavirus restrictions can be a risky business in the Philippines.

In mid-March, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered parts of the country to go into a quarantine that would eventually last up to 80 days and become one of the world's longest and strictest lockdowns.

Protests against job losses and food shortages during that period were met with a strong police response and mass arrestsIn April, Duterte publicly said police should "shoot ... dead" anyone who violated virus restrictions.

"I will not hesitate. My orders are to the police, the military and the barangays: If they become unruly and they fight you and your lives are endangered, shoot them dead," Duterte said during a speech.

Though restrictions were eased in June, owing to concerns around the econony, coronavirus cases have since risen with the Philippines now reporting the second-highest number of confirmed cases in Southeast Asia.

The country announced its highest single-day jump in new coronavirus infections on Sunday, according to CNN affiliate CNN Philippines, with 5,032 confirmed cases in 24 hours. The Philippines has more than 100,000 coronavirus cases in a population of 106 million.

24 min ago

HSBC profits plunged 65% due to the pandemic

From CNN Business' Michelle Toh in Hong Kong

Joana Toro/VIEWpress/Getty Images
Joana Toro/VIEWpress/Getty Images

HSBC's profits plunged in the first half of this year as the bank was weighed down by the coronavirus crisis.

The London-based lender said that pre-tax profit in the first half of the year fell 65% to $4.3 billion compared to the same time last year as revenue fell and as credit losses were worse than expected.

"Our first half performance was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, falling interest rates, increased geopolitical risk and heightened levels of market volatility," CEO Noel Quinn said in a statement.

The bank added that expected credit losses for 2020 could hit as much as $13 billion this year, worse than earlier estimates "given the deterioration in consensus economic forecasts."

The company also disclosed a $1.2 billion writedown due to an "impairment of software intangibles, mainly in Europe."

Falling income didn't help either. The bank's revenue tumbled 9% in the first half versus the same time last year, hurting profits even more.

14 min ago

The leader of a South Korean religious group was arrested for violating an anti-virus law

From CNN's Yoonjung Seo in Seoul, South Korea

Lee Man-hee, leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, speaks during a press conference at a facility of the church in Gapyeong, South Korea on March 2.
Lee Man-hee, leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, speaks during a press conference at a facility of the church in Gapyeong, South Korea on March 2. Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Lee Man-hee, the leader of the South Korean religious group Shincheonji, was arrested after being charged with embezzlement and violating South Korea's Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Law.

Lee was accused of submitting false information about the group's gatherings and congregation list to the health authorities. Shincheonji is believed to be at the center of South Korea's first major outbreak of Covid-19 in February.

Shincheonji said in a statement that Lee has fully cooperated with authorities and called his arrest "regrettable."

A member of Shincheonji was the 31st person South Korea who was confirmed to have contracted Covid-19. After the patient's diagnosis, health authorities said they faced difficulty tracing the patient's close contacts. South Korean police deployed hundreds of officers to trace members of the group who could not be reached.

Lee issued a public apology in March, but denied accusations that he and his group have been hampering the health authorities’ efforts to contain and prevent infections. At the time, South Korea had identified more than 4,200 cases of Covid-19, more than any country except mainland China. More than half of those were tied to Shincheonji.

1 hr 1 min ago

Japan just recorded a fifth day in a row of 1,000-plus cases of Covid-19

Japan recorded 1,331 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the country’s Ministry of Health announced on Monday, the fifth day in a row the country has identified more than 1,000 infections.

Of the 1,331 new cases in the country, 292 were recorded in the capital Tokyo, while Osaka reported 194 and Okinawa reported 64. One person died from Covid-19 on Sunday, authorities said.

Total cases: Japan has so far recorded a total of 39,399 coronavirus cases and 1,025 deaths.

What's happening on the ground: Authorities in Tokyo has requested restaurants and bars that serve alcohol to close at 10 p.m. to mitigate the risk of contracting the virus indoors.

Okinawa, Japan's southern island, is in a state of emergency because of rising cases. Authorities there are asking the public to stay home and avoid unnecessary trips, but stopped short of closing down the island to holiday visitors. The state of emergency is set to end August 15

8 min ago

China reports 43 new coronavirus cases, including 36 locally transmitted infections

From CNN's Isaac Yee in Hong Kong 

A lab technician wearing a protective suit holds up a saliva sample for RT-PCR Covid-19 testing at Prenetics Ltd.'s laboratory in Hong Kong, China on July 31.
A lab technician wearing a protective suit holds up a saliva sample for RT-PCR Covid-19 testing at Prenetics Ltd.'s laboratory in Hong Kong, China on July 31. Roy Liu/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Chinese authorities have identified 43 new coronavirus cases, including 36 locally transmitted infections on Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday. 

Of the 36 locally transmitted cases, 28 were found in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang, while eight were found in Liaoning. The seven imported cases were discovered across the provinces of Liaoning, Guangdong, Shandong and Jiangsu. Eleven asymptomatic cases were reported 

China has confirmed a total of 84,428 cases of Covid-19 and 4,634 virus-related deaths.

  

1 hr 44 min ago

India reported nearly 53,00 more cases of Covid-19

From CNN's Manveena Suri in New Delhi

A health worker collects a sample for Covid-19 testing from a police officer in New Delhi, India on August 2.
A health worker collects a sample for Covid-19 testing from a police officer in New Delhi, India on August 2. Partha Sarkar/Xinhua/Sipa USA

India registered 52,972 cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases nationwide to 1,803,695, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

Last week was the deadliest week the country has seen since the pandemic began. More than 5,300 Covid-19-related fatalities were identified, while 315,000 new cases were reported during the same period

At least 38,135 people have been killed by the virus in India as of Monday. More than 1,186,203 people have recovered -- about 65% of all cases.

New travel guidelines: On Monday, India’s Ministry for Health and Family Welfare issued new guidelines for international air passengers coming into the country. 

The guidelines, which come into effect from August 8, include the following: 

  • People traveling to India will have to submit online self-declaration forms at least 72 hours before travel
  • Anyone entering the country most commit to undergo quarantine for 14 days, made up of seven days of institutional quarantine and another seven days at home
  • Travelers can receive an exemption from institutional quarantine if they can provide a negative Covid-19 test conducted within 96 hours prior to their journey.

The guidelines also allow that states to develop their own quarantine and isolation protocols.

However, it's not clear how many people are actually planning on coming to India. Nearly all international passenger flights into the country are banned until August 31, a measure that has been in place for more than five months. The only flights into the country from abroad are to repatriate Indian nationals.

Domestic flights resumed on May 25, and cargo flights are still running.

2 hr 2 min ago

A "major incident" has been declared in Manchester, England

From CNN’s Samantha Beech in Atlanta

A sign requesting pedestrians to follow the governments social distancing guidelines is on view in the centre of Manchester, England, on July 31.
A sign requesting pedestrians to follow the governments social distancing guidelines is on view in the centre of Manchester, England, on July 31. Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Authorities in Greater Manchester, England, have declared a "major incident" due to the increase in coronavirus infections rates in "multiple localities," PA Media reported Sunday. 

Local authorities told PA that a meeting was held over the weekend to discuss regulations in response to new government restrictions announced last week. The United Kingdom had already new restrictions in northern England on Thursday to stop the spread of Covid-19, including barring people in Greater Manchester from mixing "with other households (apart from those in their support bubbles) in private homes or gardens".

Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey, chairman of the Local Resilience Forum, said Sunday the decision to declare a major incident was done to respond as effectively as possible.

“This will enable us to maximize the capability of agencies across Greater Manchester, including additional resources if required, to instigate a prompt and positive change in direction,” Bailey said.
 
"It is part of our desire to protect the population of Greater Manchester and provide them with the highest levels of assurance that agencies are doing all they can to reduce infection rates and bring Greater Manchester back to as near a state of normality as current times allow."

 

The UK has identified more than 306,000 cases of coronavirus, according to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. More than 46,000 people have died from Covid-19, according to the university, the fourth-most of any country in the world.

2 hr 43 min ago

More than 47,500 Covid-19 cases were reported in the United States on Sunday

From CNN's Alta Spells

There were 47,511 cases of Covid-19 and 413 new virus-related deaths reported in the United States on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.

Across the country, at least 4,667,955 novel coronavirus cases have been reported since the pandemic began. At least 154,860 have died, according to Johns Hopkins.

These totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

2 hr 32 min ago

No signs Trump has pandemic plan despite chilling warnings from administration's top doctors

Analysis by CNN's Stephen Collinson

US President Donald Trump's top government experts now say that the pandemic is entering a new phase as it invades the rural heartland -- and they can't say how long it will last.

With millions of kids nowhere near going back to school and the economy reeling from a 32.9% annualized contraction in the second quarter, the months ahead are stretching into what looks like an endless crisis as Trump tweets "Make America Great Again" and spends his weekends on the golf course.

Top administration officials in recent days have repeatedly delivered information and warnings that directly contradict Trump's upbeat messaging on Friday on the virus: "We'll get rid of it, we'll beat it, and it will be soon."

Amid this grim outlook, the administration and Capitol Hill Democrats are deadlocked on a plan to extend federal unemployment payments to millions of Americans who lost their jobs in lockdowns.

