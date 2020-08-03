Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says Netflix film "Red Notice" will resume shooting in a “quarantined bubble”
From CNN’s Sharif Paget
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced Saturday that his production company will resume shooting the Netflix film "Red Notice" in a “quarantined bubble” next month.
Johnson’s company, Seven Bucks Production, and Netflix are working together to provide a bubble for the filmmakers and crew, the actor said in a message and video posted on his Instagram account.
Johnson said that he is receiving advice from the National Basketball Association (NBA), which has resumed its season in its owned enclosed environment in Orlando, Florida.
“They’ve been great in terms of sharing with us what has been effective with their bubble,” Johnson said. “And we are able to implement that in our bubble.”
CNN has reached out to Netflix and the NBA for comment.
49 min ago
Bolivia records its highest coronavirus death count in a day as cases top 80,000
From CNN's Chandler Thornton
Eighty-nine people in Bolivia died from Covid-19 in a single day, the country's Health Ministry reported Sunday, the highest number of fatalities recorded in a 24-hour period in that country since the pandemic began.
A total of 3,153 people in Bolivia have been killed in the pandemic. The country has identified more than 80,000 novel coronavirus cases.
1 hr 25 min ago
Mexico reports nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases
From journalist Karol Suarez in Mexico City
Another 4,853 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mexico, the country's Health Ministry said Sunday, bringing the nationwide total to 439,046.
The ministry also reported 274 new deaths, bring Mexico's death toll to 47,746.
Authorities reported a record 9,556 new cases Saturday. On Friday, Mexico coronavirus death toll surpassed that of the United Kingdom. Only the US and Brazil have seen more virus-related fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.
1 hr 25 min ago
Philadelphia Eagles coach tests positive for Covid-19
Doug Pederson, the head coach of the National Football League's Philadelphia Eagles, has tested positive for Covid-19, the team said in a statement.
Pederson is asymptomatic and "doing well" in self-quarantine, the team said.
Pederson has coached the Eagles since 2016. He led the team to its first-ever Super Bowl victory in 2018.
1 hr 25 min ago
Philippine capital to reimpose tightened coronavirus restrictions as countrywide cases surpass 100,000
From CNN's Isaac Yee
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced Sunday he would reimpose tightened coronavirus restrictions on the capital city of Manila as the number of confirmed infections in the country passed 100,000.
The new restrictions, dubbed the “modified enhanced community quarantine,” will be imposed on Manila and the provinces of Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan starting at midnight Tuesday. The rules state that people younger than 21, those who are older than 60, those with health risks and pregnant women are required to remain in their residences. The only exceptions are for people to buy essentials and go to work, according to CNN affiliate CNN Philippines.
Duterte’s decision comes after at least 80 medical associations signed a letter urging the President to tighten restrictions. “We are exhausted, both physically and mentally. Most of us are already getting infected with COVID-19,” said Philippine College of Physicians President Mario Panaligan in an August 1 open letter, according to CNN Philippines.
Duterte also approved the hiring of 10,000 medical professionals and the calling to active duty and enlistment to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to assist the current health care workforce, said Henry Roque, presidential spokesperson, in a statement Monday morning.
The Philippines reported 5,032 new cases Sunday, bringing the nationwide total to 103,185, according to the Department of Health. The country has 2,059 confirmed deaths.
1 hr 1 min ago
Double lung transplant recipient sends Covid-19 related message: "This is not a hoax. The virus is real."
From CNN's Deanna Hackney
After being on a ventilator for six weeks due to Covid-19, Mayra Ramirez, 28, was so sick she needed a double lung transplant.
The Illinois woman went to the emergency room with Covid-19 symptoms April 26. Her condition became increasingly dire, she suffered irreversible damage to her lungs and she spent more than six weeks on a ventilator.
On June 5, she received a double lung transplant at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago. After a lengthy recovery, she is finally resting at home.
Ramirez and the surgeon who performed the operation, Dr. Ankit Bharat, shared their experience with CNN's Ana Cabrera.
This is not a hoax. This virus is real. It happened to me. It can happen to them," Ramirez said Sunday.
Watch:
1 hr 50 min ago
Brazil surpasses 94,000 coronavirus deaths as Latin America region tops 200,000 total deaths
From journalist Rodrigo Pedroso in Sao Paulo, Brazil
Brazil's Health Ministry reported 541 new Covid-19 deaths Sunday, bringing the country's total to 94,104.
Latin America and the Caribbean surpassed 200,000 total deaths from the virus, with Brazil holding the highest number of deaths and accounting for nearly half the region's total.
The Brazilian Health Ministry also reported 25,800 newly confirmed cases, bringing the total number of cases in Brazil to 2,733,677.
Last week, first lady Michelle Bolsonaro and another two ministers in President Jair Bolsonaro's government tested positive for Covid-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, eight high-ranking officials have been infected by the novel coronavirus. That includes the President, the first lady and six ministers. President Bolsonaro has since recovered and tested negative for the virus.
1 hr 50 min ago
Los Angeles County Health Department investigating after reports of a private indoor party at a bar
From CNN's Kyung Lah and Kim Berryman
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health told CNN in an emailed statement Sunday that it is investigating reports of a private indoor party.
Dozens of patrons reportedly went to the Sassafras Saloon in Hollywood on Friday. Lisa Strangis, spokeswoman for 1933 Group, which owns the Sassafrass Saloon, said the owners had rented out the bar to someone who wanted to “honor a group of first responders.” While she said she was unwilling to name the first responder agency, Strangis said the renters paid for the space and 1933 Group employees worked the event.
We are investigating reports of a private indoor party and remind all businesses that have been ordered to close indoor operations that there are no exceptions. This is exactly the situation that puts our entire community at unnecessary risk,” the health department's statement read.
CNN was tipped off to the Friday night event by a source with direct knowledge of the party. The source was told it would involve 100 to 150 law enforcement personnel at Sassafras Saloon.
On July 13, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new round of statewide restrictions as California’s Covid-19 cases spiked. The restrictions halted all indoor dining and closed down bars unless they serve food. The state allows outdoor dining at restaurants.