Steve Dietl/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced Saturday that his production company will resume shooting the Netflix film "Red Notice" in a “quarantined bubble” next month.

Johnson’s company, Seven Bucks Production, and Netflix are working together to provide a bubble for the filmmakers and crew, the actor said in a message and video posted on his Instagram account.

Johnson said that he is receiving advice from the National Basketball Association (NBA), which has resumed its season in its owned enclosed environment in Orlando, Florida.

“They’ve been great in terms of sharing with us what has been effective with their bubble,” Johnson said. “And we are able to implement that in our bubble.”

