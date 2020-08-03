Philadelphia Eagles coach tests positive for Covid-19

In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte meets members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines on July 30. Robinson Ninal Jr./Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division/AP

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced Sunday he would reimpose tightened coronavirus restrictions on the capital city of Manila as the number of confirmed infections in the country passed 100,000.

The new restrictions, dubbed the “modified enhanced community quarantine,” will be imposed on Manila and the provinces of Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan starting at midnight Tuesday. The rules state that people younger than 21, those who are older than 60, those with health risks and pregnant women are required to remain in their residences. The only exceptions are for people to buy essentials and go to work, according to CNN affiliate CNN Philippines.

Duterte’s decision comes after at least 80 medical associations signed a letter urging the President to tighten restrictions. “We are exhausted, both physically and mentally. Most of us are already getting infected with COVID-19,” said Philippine College of Physicians President Mario Panaligan in an August 1 open letter, according to CNN Philippines.

Duterte also approved the hiring of 10,000 medical professionals and the calling to active duty and enlistment to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to assist the current health care workforce, said Henry Roque, presidential spokesperson, in a statement Monday morning.

The Philippines reported 5,032 new cases Sunday, bringing the nationwide total to 103,185, according to the Department of Health. The country has 2,059 confirmed deaths.