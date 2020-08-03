World
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

The coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

Tropical Storm Isaias

Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Joshua Berlinger, Brad Lendon, Amy Woodyatt, Ed Upright, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 6:24 p.m. ET, August 3, 2020
80 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 hr 1 min ago

Georgia reports more than 2,200 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Jason Morris

Anna Chavez, a physician assistant with Piedmont Henry, takes a free Covid-19 test from a motorist at a pop-up site at the House of Hope on Monday, May 4, in Decatur, Georgia.
Anna Chavez, a physician assistant with Piedmont Henry, takes a free Covid-19 test from a motorist at a pop-up site at the House of Hope on Monday, May 4, in Decatur, Georgia. Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 2,271 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday.     

The statewide Covid-19 case total is now 195,435.

The public health agency reported two new deaths on Monday. The total death toll for Georgia is now 3,842.

There were 60 new Covid-19-related hospitalizations recorded Monday, according to the public health agency. There are currently 19,124 hospitalizations.   

Note: These numbers were released by the Georgia Department of Public Health and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

2 hr 3 min ago

State-supported Covid-19 testing sites in Florida will reopen tomorrow

From CNN’s Eric Fiegel 

All state-supported Covid-19 testing sties will reopen on Tuesday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced on Twitter.

All locations except for Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Stadium, CB Smith Park and Eastern Florida State College will open. Those sites will reopen on Wednesday, the tweet said.

 

2 hr 18 min ago

McConnell blames Schumer and Pelosi for stalled negotiations, points to "massive wish list"

From CNN's Ali Zaslav, Ian Sloan and Ted Barett

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks back to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Aug. 3.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks back to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Aug. 3. Susan Walsh/AP

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell accused Democratic leadership of stalling negotiations, arguing they won’t budge on their “massive wish list,” as stimulus talks remain deadlocked.

“The Speaker of the House and the Democratic leader continued to say our way or the highway with a massive wish list,” McConnell argued in a Senate floor speech on Monday afternoon. 

“The Democratic Leaders insist publicly they want an outcome, but they work alone behind closed doors to ensure a bipartisan agreement is actually not reached,” he also said, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were meeting with Trump administration officials for the sixth time at the Capitol.

McConnell spoke on the floor before attending a meeting with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin where he was briefed on the talks, following their discussion earlier in the day with Democratic leadership.

Catch up on the latest news about the stimulus negotiations here.

2 hr 25 min ago

Large gatherings continue on Rio de Janeiro beaches despite rising Covid-19 cases

From Marcia Reverdosa and CNN’s Maria Ramirez Uribe

Sunny weather over the weekend in Brazil led to large gatherings of hundreds of people with no social distancing on Rio de Janeiro beaches. 

On Saturday, Rio de Janeiro City Hall began phase five of its reopening plan. Under this new phase, swimming and water sports are allowed; however, individuals cannot remain on the sand. Despite this, large groups of people defied the order. 

Around 400 people were asked to leave the sands of Copacabana and Ipanema beaches by the Municipal Guard of Rio de Janeiro, and more than 100 people were fined after being caught not wearing face masks in public. The fines cost 107 reais ($20).

Under phase five, City Hall authorizes the opening of bars, malls and restaurants with extended hours and street shops can also open on Sundays.

Vendors selling products, food and drinks are allowed on beaches, but the rental of tents and chairs, and the sale of alcoholic beverages is not yet allowed.

In 55 days of inspection, the Municipal Guard has registered 3,677 sanitary infractions.

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Marcelo Crivella said he is looking into a system for residents to reserve spaces in the sand by using their phones, according to a release from City Hall. The project is being discussed at the Secretariat of the Environment and has no implementation date yet.

The state of Rio de Janeiro has the second-highest number of cases and deaths in Brazil. Of the 167,225 cases, nearly 50% belong to the city of Rio de Janeiro. Of the 13,572 deaths in the state of Rio de Janeiro, nearly 60% belong to the city of Rio.

2 hr 26 min ago

Arkansas governor says number of people hospitalized is still high

From CNN’s Janine Mack

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during a press conference in Little Rock, Arkansas, on August 3.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during a press conference in Little Rock, Arkansas, on August 3. Office of ASA Hutchinson/Youtube

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is looking to reduce the number of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in the state.

Speaking at a news conference Monday, Hutchinson said that the state is not at its highest point, but it is pretty close to it.

Dr. Jose Romero, acting secretary of the state's Department of Health, said 513 patients are currently hospitalized.

There have been at least 44,597 cases of coronavirus and 475 deaths since the pandemic started, Hutchinson said. 

Monday marked two weeks since the state’s mask mandate went into effect, but the governor said it is too early to tell if it is working.

Hutchinson urged residents to stay disciplined with social distancing and wearing masks.   

Note: These numbers were released by the Arkansas Department of Health and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

2 hr 50 min ago

7 St. Louis Cardinals players test positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Kevin Dotson

Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six team staffers have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, Major League Baseball announced Monday.

As a result, the team’s scheduled four-game series against the Detroit Tigers this week has been postponed.

MLB is tentatively planning for the Cardinals to resume their season on Friday against the Chicago Cubs.

2 hr 59 min ago

Here's the latest coronavirus update from California

From CNN's Cheri Mossburg

Vehicles line up at a drive-in COVID-19 testing center at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science on July 31 in Los Angeles.
Vehicles line up at a drive-in COVID-19 testing center at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science on July 31 in Los Angeles. Mario Tama/Getty Images

California is beginning the week by reporting a lower number of cases and deaths than in recent days and a marked difference in the overall positivity rate of the virus.

The state’s two-week positivity rate is down to 7.0% and has remained steady through the month of July. The seven-day positivity rate is at 6.1%, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a news conference. That seven-day average is down roughly 21.2% from the previous week.

“That’s some good news,” Newsom said. 

He added: “It is not where it needs to be. It’s still too high. But again, it is good to see the number trending down."

The California Department of Public Health recorded 32 new deaths for a total of 9,388. California on Saturday marked its highest number of deaths in single-day at 219. Newsom warned that the number is likely a lagging indicator and “we’re likely to see those number remain stubbornly high.”

Some more context: The statewide case count, which surpassed half a million over the weekend, stands at 514,901 with the addition of 5,739 new cases.

The report may include cases and deaths that occurred outside the most recent 24-hour period due to the possibility of reporting delays.

Note: These numbers were released by California Department of Public Health, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

3 hr 42 min ago

More than 155,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US

From CNN's Haley Brink

There are at least 4,690,404 cases of coronavirus in the US, and at least 155,124 people have died from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.

On Monday at 3 p.m. ET, Johns Hopkins reported 22,449 new cases and 264 reported deaths. 

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

3 hr 43 min ago

Indian institute to conduct Phase 3 clinical trials of coronavirus vaccine

From Esha Mitra and Hira Humayun

An Indian institute on Monday received approval from the country's governmental authority on drugs to conduct Phase 3 clinical trials of a vaccine developed by Oxford University in the UK.

Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune, has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India to conduct Phase 3 clinical trials of the Astra Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University, in an attempt to hasten the development of a Covid-19 vaccine in the country, the press information bureau of India said in a release Monday. 

The trials will be conducted in August in India, Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of SII, told CNN. The institute intends to get a license for distribution in November to make it available to the world if trials are successful. 

SII also has two vaccines it has developed which are currently in the animal trial phases and hopes to get licenses for manufacturing and distribution for them in the third quarter of 2021, Poonawalla said.

"No single company including Serum Institute will be able to produce everything the world needs," Poonawalla said, adding that pharmaceutical companies will have to share intellectual property to meet the demand for vaccines quicker. 

 