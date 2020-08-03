The Houston Fire Department announced that one of their firefighters has died from Covid-19.

In a statement posted on their website, HFD said that Firefighter Paramedic Gerado “Jerry” Pacheco died this morning after battling the virus. Pacheco’s son, Justin, is also a firefighter with HFD, according to the release.

HFD posted a video on their Facebook feed of firefighters forming a “wall of honor” as Pacheco’s body was wheeled out to an ambulance and taken to the medical examiner’s office.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page, Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, the union that represents the city’s firefighters, said that they mourn the loss of their friend.

“His tragic death is another reminder to be vigilant in our efforts to keep our families, friends and station crews safe in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” HPFFA President Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton said in the statement.

Pacheco had been with the department since January 2004. He is the second HFD firefighter to die due to complications from Covid-19, the statement said.