China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday that it will be sending more than 50 “clinical laboratory technicians” to Hong Kong to assist with laboratory work amid a surge in cases in the city.

Hong Kong reported 125 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the city's total number of cases to 3,397, including 33 deaths.

"At the request of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, and under the overall planning and command of the central government, the National Health Commission established a "mainland Nucleic Acid Testing Support Team" to go to Hong Kong to carry out work in the near future to assist the Hong Kong government in fighting the epidemic,” the NHC said in a statement.

Fifty personnel from over 20 public hospitals in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong will be sent to Hong Kong. Of those, seven are expected to arrive in the city on Sunday as a part of an “advance team,” according to the NHC.

The NHC also said it would provide medical resources from the mainland to Hong Kong.

Six medical experts from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected, have been sent to help health officials in Hong Kong set up a makeshift 500-bed coronavirus hospital at the Hong Kong Asia World-Expo.

The makeshift hospital began receiving coronavirus patients on Saturday afternoon, according to the Hong Kong government.