Japan reported 1,579 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths on Friday, according to the health ministry.
It's the third day in a row that the country has reported its highest daily infections.
The total number of confirmed cases in Japan stands at 36,548, with 712 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. There have been 1,024 deaths, with 13 from the cruise ship.
"We are closely watching the situation with a sense of high alert," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters on Friday, adding that they were focusing on ramping up testing.
"We will conduct tests extensively to detect and treat virus carriers. Preventing aggravation of illness is also extremely important," he said.
The capital Tokyo also reported its highest daily increase on Friday, with 463 cases. That brings the total number of infections in the city to 12,691, with more than half of those from July.
"If the situation gets worse, we'll have to consider declaring a state of emergency just for Tokyo," said Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. "I want to ask everyone to take action so that we can avoid further measures."
Koike urged Tokyo residents to avoid unnecessary trips in summer holiday in August.