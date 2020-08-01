Florida reports more than 9,500 additional resident Covid-19 cases   

A health care worker takes a nasal swab from a person at the new federally funded Covid-19 testing site at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium on July 23 in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The state of Florida is reporting 9,591 new cases of Covid-19 among Floridians and 179 additional resident deaths on Saturday, according to Florida Department of Health (DOH).

This marks the fifth consecutive day that the state reported more than 9,000 new cases, according to CNN's tally.

There are now 474,621 cases among residents and 480,028 total cases in the state, including out of state residents, DOH reports. Florida has reported 7,022 resident deaths to date, DOH data shows.

There are currently 7,942 people hospitalized in Florida with with Covid-19, down from above 8000 last weekend, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA).