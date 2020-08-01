California reports highest number of single day Covid-19-related deaths

Mend Urgent Care workers perform Covid-19 testing at Central City Value High School on July 31 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

California's Department of Public Health reported 219 Covid-19-related deaths, the most reported in a single day in the state.

The state previously reported a high of 197 deaths in one day on Tuesday, according to numbers released by the department.

A total of 9,224 people have died in California from complications due to Covid-19, based on numbers released by the department.

Note: Reporting from the department may include cases and deaths that occurred outside the most recent 24-hour period due to the possibility of reporting delays. These numbers were released by the California’s Department of Public Health and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.