A Mississippi high school student tests positive for Covid-19 after returning to school 

WREG

A Mississippi high school student has tested positive for coronavirus during the first week of classes, according to the Corinth School District.

"We have had an initial test positive at Corinth High school," district officials said on Friday.

After conducting contact tracing at the school, anyone who came in contact with the student was asked to quarantine at home for 14 days, according to social media posts from the district.

Students who were asked to quarantine "should continue working digitally in order to be counted present," the district said on social media.