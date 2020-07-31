Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk along a sidewalk in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, July 30. Shoko Takayasu/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Japan's Ministry of Health reported 1,305 new coronavirus cases for Thursday -- the third consecutive day the country has seen new highs in daily infections since the pandemic began.

The ministry also recorded two virus-related deaths for Thursday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Friday morning that even though the case numbers are high, the government does not intend to enact a state of emergency.

Instead, the government would focus on preventing further infections and continue with an economic stimulus strategy to deal with the fallout from the pandemic, Suga said.

The capital city of Tokyo recorded 367 cases on Thursday. Health authorities have earlier linked the majority of cases in the city to young people who gathered in bars and restaurants. Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked restaurants and karaoke bars in the city to reduce their opening hours.

The southern prefecture of Fukuoka recorded 121 cases on Thursday, while Osaka confirmed 190 infections.