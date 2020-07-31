World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Nectar Gan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 1:17 a.m. ET, July 31, 2020
1 min ago

Operation Warp Speed leader says he expects coronavirus vaccine to be highly effective, "in the 90%" range

From CNN's Elizabeth Cohen and Andrea Kane

The head of the US government's effort to develop a vaccine against Covid-19 says he expects the vaccine to have efficacy rates "in the 90%" range -- but that there might not be enough vaccine available for all Americans until the end of next year.

"I think it will be a very effective vaccine. That's my prediction," said Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser of Operation Warp Speed.

"My personal opinion based on my experience and the biology of this virus, I think this vaccine is going to be highly efficacious. I wouldn't be surprised if it's in the 90% (range)."

Slaoui, an immunologist, formerly headed up the vaccine program at GlaxoSmithKline, where he led the development of five major novel vaccines.

He said there would be enough vaccine for all Americans "ideally" by the middle of 2021, but possibly not until the end of 2021.

Slaoui spoke Thursday with CNN Senior Medical Correspondent Elizabeth Cohen while touring a Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial site in Savannah, Georgia. It was his first television interview since joining Operation Warp Speed in May.

26 min ago

Catch up: Here are the latest coronavirus headlines from around the US

The coronavirus pandemic continues to have deleterious effects across the United States as every corner of society struggles to cope.

Here are the latest headlines on the pandemic:

  • Unemployment continues to rise: In yet another sign that the economic recovery is teetering in a resurgence of coronavirus cases, the number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims rose for the second week in a row. About 1.4 million people filed for initial jobless claims last week, up 12,000 from the prior week's revised level, which was the first increase in 16 weeks.
  • Herman Cain: President Trump expressed his sadness over the death of Herman Cain, who passed away from Covid-19 after spending nearly a month in the hospital with the virus. “He was a very special person, and I got to know him very well,” the President said during a news briefing this afternoon.
  • Key coronavirus model: The University of Washington now projects there will be 230,822 US deaths from Covid-19 by November, based on the current scenario. On July 22, the university’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) forecasted 219,864 total deaths from the virus by November. 
  • Social distancing works: Just two weeks of social distancing policies cut the spread of coronavirus by 65% globally, preventing more than 1.5 million new cases, Texas researchers estimated Thursday. The few states and countries that resisted social distancing saw almost no reduction in spread, the team at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center said.
  • The upcoming school year in Florida: Gov. Ron DeSantis advocated Thursday for parents to be able to choose either in-person or distance learning as districts in the state weigh their options for the upcoming school year. “I believe that there should be a choice for parents throughout Florida,” DeSantis said at a news conference.
  • MLB players test positive: Nineteen players and coaches for the Miami Marlins tested positive for coronavirus. The team said they are isolating and quarantining in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 
52 min ago

Vietnam went nearly 100 days with no new cases. Today, it reported its highest single-day spike

From CNN's Isaac Yee

Residents get blood samples taken by health workers at a Covid-19 rapid testing site in Hanoi, Vietnam, on July 30.
Residents get blood samples taken by health workers at a Covid-19 rapid testing site in Hanoi, Vietnam, on July 30. Nhac Nguyen/AFP/Getty Images

Vietnam reported 45 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the largest single-day increase in infections since the pandemic hit the country in late January.

All of the new cases were discovered in the resort city of Da Nang, where a fresh outbreak resurfaced last week, according to the state-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Vietnam has now confirmed 93 local coronavirus cases since July 25, when the country discovered its first locally transmitted case in nearly 100 days.

Among the new cases, 41 were linked to several hospitals and clinics in Da Nang, with the other four linked to a hotel in the city, according to VNA. 

As of Friday morning, at least 53,760 people are in isolation, either at healthcare facilities or at home, VNA reported.

The new cases raise Vietnam’s total number of infections to 509, while the death toll remains at zero.

1 hr 20 min ago

Japan sees highest daily increase in Covid-19 cases for third day in a row

From CNN's Yoko Wakatsuki in Tokyo 

Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk along a sidewalk in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, July 30.
Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk along a sidewalk in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, July 30. Shoko Takayasu/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Japan's Ministry of Health reported 1,305 new coronavirus cases for Thursday -- the third consecutive day the country has seen new highs in daily infections since the pandemic began.

The ministry also recorded two virus-related deaths for Thursday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Friday morning that even though the case numbers are high, the government does not intend to enact a state of emergency. 

Instead, the government would focus on preventing further infections and continue with an economic stimulus strategy to deal with the fallout from the pandemic, Suga said. 

The capital city of Tokyo recorded 367 cases on Thursday. Health authorities have earlier linked the majority of cases in the city to young people who gathered in bars and restaurants. Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked restaurants and karaoke bars in the city to reduce their opening hours.

The southern prefecture of Fukuoka recorded 121 cases on Thursday, while Osaka confirmed 190 infections.

2 hr 10 min ago

Australian state of Victoria surpasses 10,000 Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Karina Tsui

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews addresses the media at the daily briefing on July 31, in Melbourne, Australia.
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews addresses the media at the daily briefing on July 31, in Melbourne, Australia. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

The Australian state of Victoria reported 672 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths on Friday, according to the state's premier Daniel Andrews.

The total number of infections in Victoria, the second-most populous state in Australia, now stands at 10,577, with 112 deaths, according to Andrews.

“Aged care, healthcare settings, warehouse settings, food distribution settings -- these places are where we’re seeing new cases,” Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said during Friday’s news briefing. 

Door knocking campaign: Andrews said he has no announcements to make about harsher lockdowns but he would not rule out more frequent door knocking to check if people are staying at home.

More than 130 people -- one in four of those who’ve tested positive -- were caught defying stay-at-home orders, according to the Premier.

Authorities have increased manpower to crack down on isolation dodgers, with 34 teams of officers deployed to knock on the doors of infected individuals.

“Both public health experts from the Victorian team and those on a national level will spend the next day or two looking at the data at the six-week point, the halfway point of the stay-at-home orders that we put in place,” Andrews said. “That analysis will happen today and tomorrow, and then we'll have more to say.” 

Though Friday’s figures are slightly lower than the previous day, Andrew said that it is “almost impossible” to see Victoria’s economy open up any time soon.

2 hr 10 min ago

China reports more than 100 new Covid-19 cases for third day in a row

From CNN's Isaac Yee in Hong Kong

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a woman for a coronavirus test on July 28, in Shenyang, China.
A medical worker collects a swab sample from a woman for a coronavirus test on July 28, in Shenyang, China. Yu Haiyang/China News Service/Getty Images

China recorded 127 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the National Health Commission said on Friday morning.

That marks the third consecutive day that the country has reported over 100 new infections.

Among the new cases, 123 were locally transmitted, with 112 confirmed in the far western region of Xinjiang and the rest in the northeastern province of Liaoning.

The country also recorded a further 11 asymptomatic infections on Thursday.

2 hr 10 min ago

Key coronavirus model projects 230,822 deaths in US by November

From CNN’s Haley Brink

Visiting nurse Gabriel Leyva, 34, (second from left) of Downey, CA, treats a coronavirus patients at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance on July 17, in Edinburg, Texas.
Visiting nurse Gabriel Leyva, 34, (second from left) of Downey, CA, treats a coronavirus patients at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance on July 17, in Edinburg, Texas. Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The University of Washington now projects there will be 230,822 US deaths from Covid-19 by November, based on the current scenario.   

On July 22, the university’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) forecasted 219,864 total deaths from the virus by November. 

The latest update reflects an increase of about 11,000 deaths due to an increase in infections and the refusal by some people to wear masks, to practice social distancing, and to perform other measures to mitigate the transmission of the virus.

If the US universally adopted wearing masks, the number of deaths by November would drop to nearly 198,831, the model projected. The use of masks is up but not as high as it should be across the nation. However, there has been a rise in mask wearing across states and locations with increased cases and deaths, the IHME said.

"If 95% of Americans wore masks each time they left their homes, infection rates would drop, hospitalizations would drop, and forecast deaths would drop,” said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at IHME. "Unfortunately, people let down their guard until media report the risk of increased infections."

Some context: So far, according to Johns Hopkins University, nearly 4.5 million Americans have been diagnosed with coronavirus infections and at least 152,000 have died. 

"We would like for Americans to keep their guard up to reduce the transmission of the virus. We do not have an effective drug and vaccines are on their way, so prevention is key." Mokdad told CNN. 

3 hr 23 min ago

US economy posts its worst drop on record

From CNN Business'  Anneken Tappe

The US economy contracted at a 32.9% annual rate from April through June, its worst drop on record, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday.

Business ground to a halt during the pandemic lockdown in the spring of this year, and America plunged into its first recession in 11 years, putting an end to the longest economic expansion in US history and wiping out five years of economic gains in just a few months.

A recession is commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of declining gross domestic product -- the broadest measure of the economy. Between January and March, GDP declined by an annualized rate of 5%.

No ordinary recession: The combination of public health and economic crises is unprecedented, and numbers cannot fully convey the hardships millions of Americans are facing.

In April, more than 20 million American jobs vanished as businesses closed and most of the country was under stay-at-home orders. It was the biggest drop in jobs since record-keeping began more than 80 years ago. Claims for unemployment benefits skyrocketed and have still not recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

While the labor market has been rebounding since states began to reopen, bringing millions back to work, the country is still down nearly 15 million jobs since February. Next week's July jobs report is expected to show another 2.3 million jobs added. That would bring the unemployment rate down to 10.3% -- still higher than during the worst period of the financial crisis.

2 hr 22 min ago

Trump calls for extension of unemployment benefits as Congress debates next stimulus bill

From CNN's Allison Malloy

US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump. Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

US President Donald Trump said he supports a “temporary extension of unemployment benefits” and slammed Democrats as negotiations on a relief bill remain deadlocked. 

Asked what the White House is willing to put on the table to move negotiations Trump said, “It’s a great question. I can’t tell you though because that wouldn’t be very smart for me from a negotiating standpoint but we’ll be putting certain things on the table.”

Trump added that he wants to “get money to people” saying that it wasn’t the fault of American workers but “China’s fault.”  

“We’re asking Congress to pass additional legislation to support Americans in need. First we want a temporary extension of expanded unemployment benefits. This will provide a critical bridge for Americans who lost their jobs to the pandemic,” Trump said of the bill. 

Trump also slammed what he called “Democratic obstruction,” which he said he was “surprised” by but said he wanted Democrats’ help to temporarily stop evictions. 

“We want to get money to people. It wasn’t their fault. And we want to get money to people and it has to be substantial. It’s not their fault what happened. The fact is, people don’t like saying it -- they know it’s true -- it’s China’s fault. Okay? It’s not their fault. It’s not the worker who lost his job. It’s China’s fault. And that’s the way it is,” Trump said. 