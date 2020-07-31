Vietnam went nearly 100 days with no new cases. Today, it reported its highest single-day spike

Residents get blood samples taken by health workers at a Covid-19 rapid testing site in Hanoi, Vietnam, on July 30. Nhac Nguyen/AFP/Getty Images

Vietnam reported 45 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the largest single-day increase in infections since the pandemic hit the country in late January.

All of the new cases were discovered in the resort city of Da Nang, where a fresh outbreak resurfaced last week, according to the state-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Vietnam has now confirmed 93 local coronavirus cases since July 25, when the country discovered its first locally transmitted case in nearly 100 days.

Among the new cases, 41 were linked to several hospitals and clinics in Da Nang, with the other four linked to a hotel in the city, according to VNA.

As of Friday morning, at least 53,760 people are in isolation, either at healthcare facilities or at home, VNA reported.

The new cases raise Vietnam’s total number of infections to 509, while the death toll remains at zero.