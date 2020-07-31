Florida sets new record for Covid-19 deaths for 4th straight day 

Mayor Bill de Blasio is pictured on July 9 in New York. Mark Lennihan/AP

The Covid-19 infection rate across New York City has to be below 3% for schools to reopen, Mayor Bill de Blasio said during the city’s daily Covid-19 news conference Friday.

New York City has been below that threshold for weeks, de Blasio said.

When schools reopen, face masks will be required along with social distancing, free Covid-19 testing will be offered, and all staff and students must have the necessary personal protective equipment to work in the classroom, de Blasio said.

Teachers will be required to get tested for Covid-19 in the days leading up to schools reopening and test results will be given to teachers within 24-hours of being tested, New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said during the same press conference.

If someone gets sick in the classroom that information will be communicated fast, Carranza said.

The goal is to keep kids in the same group as much as possible and limit movement for students and who they come in contact with throughout the day, de Blasio said.

“Everything we do is going to be focused on health and safety,” the mayor said.

If a student or teacher gets sick, that entire classroom will be required to quarantine for 14-days, Dr. Ted Long said.

Long, who runs the NYC Test and Trace Corps, said the corps will investigate each case of Covid-19 at a school and schools could close for a limited time during the investigation, or they could switch to remote learning, he said.