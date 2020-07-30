India recorded more than 52,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of Thursday, India has reported a total of 1.58 million cases, the third highest in the world after the United States and Brazil.

According to the Health Ministry, some 1.02 million people have recovered from the virus.

In India, patients with mild and moderate symptoms are considered no longer active after 10 days of symptom onset if they meet certain conditions. A test to confirm that they no longer have the virus is not required. Severe cases can only be discharged after one negative coronavirus test.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 18.19 million tests have been conducted across the country, with more than 446,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours.