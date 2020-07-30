Georgia reports more than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases

Adm. Brett Giroir Merrily Cassidy/Pool/Cape Cod Times/AP/FILE

Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Admiral Brett Giroir disputed claims that there are significant, widespread delays in coronavirus testing results Thursday.

"We are continuing to work to improve turnaround time, but the thought of it being routinely 10 to 14 days is just not true, and I think that sends a bad public health message that is contrary to the goals we all have of improving our infection rate,” Giroir said during a call with reporters.

Giroir said that half the current coronavirus testing efforts are happening in point of care settings or hospital laboratories, which generally yield results in 24 hours.

“Over the past month, the percent of tests that were completed within three days by commercial labs was 45%,” he added. “In the last seven days that's over 56%, so we're seeing an improvement week over week.”

Some context: Medical testing company Quest Diagnostics said Monday it is struggling to meet the demand for coronavirus tests, with turnaround times of more than two days for top priority patients and seven days for all other patients.

Many health experts have disagreed that the administration’s testing response is adequate.

“He thinks we're doing enough testing and I don't,” Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, said in an interview with CNN’s Poppy Harlow Tuesday. “I wish instead of arguing with me and other public health experts, Admiral Giroir really spent his efforts trying to make sure that Americans get the testing that they need.”

In response to questions about when federal testing resources will meet the growing demand for tests, Giroir said, “The supplies absolutely satisfy the state testing goals now… we far exceeded the testing goals in June and we will far exceed the state testing goals in July.”

He also said the administration is preparing for the overlap of coronavirus with the upcoming flu season.

“Just about every test, whether it's molecular or point of care, is working on multiplexing, so that there could be flu and Covid tests, either on the same strip or certainly they could be done in the same machine within a couple of minutes,” Giroir said.