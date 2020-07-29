Vietnam has confirmed eight new Covid-19 infections in the resort city of Da Nang, according to Chinhphu, the official government newspaper.
The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in Vietnam to 446, while the death toll remains at zero. Da Nang has recorded 29 new infections over the past five days.
Over 16,000 people who are either close contacts of confirmed cases in Da Nang or have entered “pandemic hit areas” have been placed under medical surveillance. Among them, 12,996 people have been placed in centralized quarantine camps, Chinhphu reported.
On Monday, 80,000 tourists were ordered to leave Da Nang, after a new outbreak hit the city following around 100 days of no local transmissions.
Australia’s Victoria state confirms 295 new coronavirus cases
From CNN's Isaac Yee
The Australian state of Victoria recorded 295 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, state Premier Daniel Andrews said on Wednesday.
Victoria also recorded nine new coronavirus deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 92. The 295 new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 9,304.
“If you are sick, you must get tested,” said Premier Andrews, who also urged people who are showing symptoms to stay home and get tested. He added that “this is largely a second wave fueled by outbreaks in workplaces.”
Andrews also announced that 18,077 people were tested on Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests conducted in Victoria to 1,554,705.
Victoria police said they fined 103 individuals who breached the chief health officer's directions over the past 24 hours, including three people fined for gathering to celebrate a birthday.
Victoria’s new numbers come as the state of Queensland announced it would close its borders to Greater Sydney starting on Saturday in order to curb the spread of the virus. New South Wales, the state Sydney is located in, reported 19 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
China reports more than 100 new coronavirus cases for first time since April
From CNN's Isaac Yee in Hong Kong
China recorded 101 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day increase since early April, according to numbers released by the National Health Commission on Wednesday.
Among the new cases, 98 were locally transmitted, including 89 in the far western region of Xinjiang where a fresh outbreak has emerged this month. One local infection was also found in Beijing, and the remaining local cases were found in Liaoning.
On Tuesday, China also recorded a further 27 asymptomatic infections, which are not included in the tally of confirmed cases.
This is the first time China has reported more than 100 new infections in a single day since April 12, when the country reported 108 new cases -- most of which were imported.
It is the third consecutive day China has reported the highest daily spike in local infections since early March.
Mexico surpasses 400,000 coronavirus cases
From CNN's Karol Suarez in Mexico City
Mexico surpassed 400,000 coronavirus cases Tuesday after its health ministry recorded 7,208 new cases.
The country has now reported a total of 402,697 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
The ministry also added 854 new fatalities from coronavirus Tuesday, bringing Mexico's death toll to 44,876.
Trump defends viral video with false coronavirus claims
From CNN's Allison Malloy
US President Donald Trump defended his tweets in support of hydroxychloroquine saying that the drug is still “very positive” and called a doctor who was spreading conspiracy theories on Covid-19 in a now deleted video “very impressive.”
“There was a woman who was spectacular in her statements about it and she’s had tremendous success with it. And they took her voice off -- I don’t know why they took her off but they took her off. Maybe they had a good reason, maybe they didn’t,” he said.
The video, published by the right-wing media outlet Breitbart News, featured a group of people wearing white lab coats calling themselves "America's Frontline Doctors" staging a news conference in which one speaker who identifies herself as a doctor makes a number of dubious claims, including that "you don't need masks" to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and that recent studies showing hydroxychloroquine is ineffective for the treatment of Covid-19 are "fake science" sponsored by "fake pharma companies."
When challenged on these claims by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Trump demurred saying, “She was on air along with many other doctors. They were big fans of hydroxychloroquine and I thought she was very impressive in the sense that … she said she has tremendous success with hundreds of different patients and I thought her voice was an important voice but I know nothing about her.”
Trump shared multiple versions of the video -- which was deleted by Twitter, Facebook and YouTube -- with his 84 million Twitter followers Monday night despite the claims running counter to his own administration’s health experts. When pressed by Collins on this fact, Trump abruptly ended the news conference.
But Trump once again stuck by his defense of hydroxychloroquine, telling reporters about his tweet: “I wasn’t making claims. It’s recommendations of many other people including doctors.”
“I think it’s become very political. I happen to believe in it. I would take it -- as you know I took it for a 14-day period. I’m here -- I happen to think it works in the early stages. I know frontline medical people believe that too, some, many.” “It’s safe, it doesn’t cause problems. I had no problem,” Trump said adding, “It didn’t get me and it’s not going to hopefully hurt anybody,” Trump added.
A study found that neither hydroxychloroquine alone nor hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin appeared to affect the condition of patients at the 15-day mark. Additionally, unusual heart rhythms and elevated liver-enzyme levels were more frequent in patients receiving hydroxychloroquine alone or with azithromycin, according to the study.
Trump wonders why Fauci is so popular when he is so unpopular
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
US President Donald Trump says his relationship with Dr. Anthony Fauci is "very good" but wonders why the doctor's approval rating is so high when his is so low.
Speaking a day after he retweeted a message claiming Fauci had misled the public, Trump chalked up his own sinking numbers to his personality.
But he said Fauci's broad respect should transfer to the Trump administration -- for whom Fauci works.
"I get along with him very well and I agree with a lot of what he’s said," Trump insisted.
"It’s interesting: he’s got a very good approval rating. And I like that, it’s good," the President went on. "Because remember: he’s working for this administration. He’s working with us. We could have gotten other people. We could have gotten somebody else. It didn’t have to be Dr. Fauci. He’s working with our administration. And for the most part we’ve done what he and others -- and Dr. [Deborah] Birx and others -- have recommended."
Trump continued: "And he’s got this high approval rating. So why don’t I have a high approval rating with respect -- and the administration -- with respect to the virus? We should have it very high."
"So it sort of is curious," Trump said, "a man works for us, with us, very closely, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx also, very highly thought of -- and yet, they’re highly thought of, but nobody likes me?"
"It can only be my personality, that’s all," he concluded.