Passengers wearing face masks queue up for check-in at the departures terminal of Da Nang International Airport in Vietnam on July 27. Hoang Khanh/AFP/Getty Images

Vietnam has suspended all domestic passenger flights to and from popular tourist destination Da Nang for 15 days, starting from Tuesday, according to Chinhphu, the official state-run newspaper of the Vietnamese government.

This comes after the country reported 11 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Monday evening, including four healthcare workers. A total of 16 new cases had been reported in the past three days, the news report said.

About 80,000 tourists are stranded in Da Nang. Earlier, domestic airlines were asked to increase the number of flights to evacuate them, but they had to depart before midnight Tuesday local time, according to Chinhphu.

Reemergence of the virus: Da Nang witnessed a surge in cases since July 25, after the country had reported no local infections for 100 days. Authorities suspended road passenger transport both within the city and to and from Da Nang, except for the transportation of patients, workers, experts for business establishments, food, and goods.

Reimposed restrictions: In a series of social-distancing measures imposed from midnight Tuesday, residents in six districts of Da Nang are required to stay at home. They can go out for food, medicine, emergencies and work. When they are out, they are required to keep a distance of at least 2 meters from each other.

A ban on gatherings of more than two people was imposed outside offices, schools, hospitals and other public places.