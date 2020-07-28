The government of Australia’s Victoria state is transferring elderly care residents into public and private hospitals to protect them from Covid-19, Premier Daniel Andrews said Tuesday.

Around 200 patients have already been moved from aged care homes, where there are 769 active cases.

All but the most serious surgeries have been suspended to make space for the at-risk individuals.

"I cannot stand here and tell you that I have confidence that staff and management across a number of private sector aged care facilities are about to provide the care that is appropriate to keep their residents safe," Andrews said on Thursday.

“The sickest people must get treated quickest ... we owe it to these residents, we owe it to their families," he said.

Victoria announced 384 new Covid-19 cases from 18,521 tests conducted Monday, down on Sunday’s daily high count of 532.

There are 4,775 active cases in Victoria, among whom 414 are health workers.

The Victorian government believes that Covid-19 patients refusing to isolate are driving the spread of the disease, despite a stay-at-home order imposed on metro Melbourne and the neighboring Mitchell Shire.

Soldiers employed to knock on the doors of Covid-19 patients to enforce quarantine and contact tracing are "sadly finding some people who are positive who are not at home, which is a real concern," Andrews said.