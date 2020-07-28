North Carolina sets new record for Covid-19 hospitalizations

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23 in New York City. Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered Major League Baseball the option of playing games in New York state if they're having difficulty playing in other states, he said in his call with reporters Tuesday.

"Here's my suggestion — I understand the challenge they're facing. New York state could host any major league baseball game that any teams want to play and they could play those games in our stadiums," Cuomo said.

Noting that New York state currently has one of the lowest Covid-19 infection rates in the country, Cuomo proposed that teams could fly into the state in private airplanes, go from the airport to the hotel where they would be quarantined and tested upon arrival, and then they could play ball in stadiums in the state assuming that they test negative. Afterwards, teams could then get on a plane and return home.

"I offer to Major League Baseball, if you're having problems playing in our states, come play here," Cuomo said.

"We have the ability to do it. We have the testing resources to do it," he said, noting it would be great for the state economy, as well as for New Yorkers and Americans.