From CNN's Swati Gupta in New Delhi and Eric Cheung in Hong Kong

A health worker collects a swab sample collection booth for Covid-19 testing at Smt Sucheta Kriplani Hospital, on July 26, in New Delhi, India. Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

India recorded its highest single-day jump of 49,931 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement issued on Monday.

As of Monday morning, India has reported a total of 1,435,453 confirmed coronavirus infections, including more than 485,000 active cases, the statement said. The total number of recovered patients stands at 917,568.

The country also recorded 708 new Covid-19 related fatalities on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 32,771, the statement added.

More than 16.8 million samples have been tested across India as of Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

India has the third-highest number of virus cases worldwide, after the United States and Brazil.

PM's claim: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that his country's response to the pandemic has defied global expectations.

"The way Indians came together to fight against coronavirus in the last few months, we have proved the world wrong," Modi said, while delivering his monthly radio address to the nation.

Modi claimed the coronavirus recovery rate was better in India than in other countries but warned that the threat of the disease remained.

"We need to remain vigilant. We have to remember that coronavirus is still as dangerous as it was in the beginning," he added.

