A 62-year-old inmate died of coronavirus Sunday at the San Quentin Prison in Northern California, marking the facility's 17th death from the virus.

Johnny Avila Jr. died in the morning at an outside hospital from what appears to be coronavirus complications, said the California Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections (CDRC). A coroner will determine the exact cause of his death.

Avila was put on death row in March 1995 after being convicted of two counts of first degree murder. He was sentenced to death in Fresno in March 1996.

Prison outbreak: San Quentin is the site of the worst coronavirus outbreak in California's prison system, with 2,155 inmates in total who have tested positive. At least 90 people tested positive in the past two weeks alone.

The outbreak and the deaths have prompted criticism from prison reform advocates.

Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom admitted that prisoners "should not have been transferred" from the California Institution for Men in Chino to San Quentin, as they spread the virus to the facility.