Japan reports nearly 840 new Covid-19 cases as country grapples with spike
From CNN's Yoko Wakatsuki in Tokyo
Japan's health ministry recorded 839 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the total number of cases reported nationwide to 30,701.
The death toll stands at 1,009.
Of Sunday's new cases, 239 were from Tokyo. It marks the sixth consecutive day that the capital has reported more than 200 new cases.
Meanwhile, the city of Osaka reported 141 new cases.
Case numbers have been rising in Japan in recent weeks, with the virus spreading to US military bases in Okinawa prefecture. On Saturday, authorities confirmed 64 new cases on the bases.
32 min ago
Another inmate dies in San Quentin, marking 17 total deaths in the California prison
From CNN's Jennifer Selva in Los Angeles
A 62-year-old inmate died of coronavirus Sunday at the San Quentin Prison in Northern California, marking the facility's 17th death from the virus.
Johnny Avila Jr. died in the morning at an outside hospital from what appears to be coronavirus complications, said the California Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections (CDRC). A coroner will determine the exact cause of his death.
Avila was put on death row in March 1995 after being convicted of two counts of first degree murder. He was sentenced to death in Fresno in March 1996.
Prison outbreak: San Quentin is the site of the worst coronavirus outbreak in California's prison system, with 2,155 inmates in total who have tested positive. At least 90 people tested positive in the past two weeks alone.
The outbreak and the deaths have prompted criticism from prison reform advocates.
Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom admitted that prisoners "should not have been transferred" from the California Institution for Men in Chino to San Quentin, as they spread the virus to the facility.
1 hr 13 min ago
Australian state of Victoria records 537 new cases, in worst day of pandemic so far
From CNN's Angus Watson in Sydney
The Australian state of Victoria recorded 537 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, marking the nation's worst day of the pandemic so far, said Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews on Monday.
Victoria also recorded six fatalities in the past day, raising the state's death toll to 77 and the national death toll to 161.
Three weeks of lockdown: Victoria has seen high case numbers persist for weeks, despite metropolitan Melbourne and neighboring Mitchell Shire being halfway through a six-week-long lockdown order.
The major driver of these new cases is people going to work while sick, said Andrews.
"The ultimate consequence, if people are going to work sick, is that people will become infected and therefore people will die," Andrews said.
Aged care facility outbreak: There are also outbreaks across multiple aged care facilities, with 683 residents and staff testing positive so far.
“The residents in these facilities will be people, parents, grandparents, great grandparents, and they are at significant risk of dying -- that is an inescapable fact,” said Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton on Monday.
1 hr 13 min ago
White House pushes to scale back coronavirus relief stimulus
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows both mentioned the possibility of moving forward on a less ambitious proposal initially Sunday in television show appearances, and multiple aides told CNN that it has become a leading option in discussions between the administration officials and Senate Republicans in recent days.
"Honestly, I see us being able to provide unemployment insurance, maybe a retention credit to keep people from being displaced or brought back into the workplace, helping with our schools," Meadows said Sunday on ABC's "This Week." "If we can do that along with liability protection, perhaps we put that forward and get that passed as we can negotiate on the rest of the bill in the weeks to come."
Bipartisan negotiations: The consideration of scaling back efforts before Republicans even put an offer on the table underscores just how difficult the coming bipartisan negotiations are expected to be.
One of the primary reasons administration officials are considering a less ambitious effort is due to the initial meeting between Meadows and Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer last week, according to multiple officials.
"They came away from that significantly less optimistic that something can get done," said one administration official.
What might be in the package: A scaled-back proposal would focus primarily on deadline issues -- like the unemployment benefits that expire at the end of July, as well as education funding just weeks before schools are set to open. Should Republicans decide to pursue the idea, it may also be used to put pressure on Democrats in advance of the unemployment benefit deadline.
Mexico reports more than 46,000 coronavirus cases and 4,500 deaths in one week
From CNN's Karol Suarez in Mexico City
Mexico has reported 46,273 new coronavirus cases in the past seven days alone, according to a CNN tally of data from the Mexican health ministry.
The country also reported 4,506 related deaths in the same week.
Mexico has now recorded a total of 390,516 cases and 43,680 deaths.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has said that the high numbers are due to "increased testing and a delay of the information," though Mexico has one of the lowest testing rates of any large country worldwide..
1 hr 36 min ago
Brazil tops 2.4 million coronavirus cases, 5 months after first reported case
From journalist Rodrigo Pedroso in Sao Paulo
Brazil's health ministry reported 24,578 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases Sunday, bringing the country's total to 2,419,091.
The ministry also reported 555 new deaths from the virus, bringing Brazil's death toll to 87,004.
Sunday marks five months since Brazil reported its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus on February 26.
President tests negative: This comes after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested negative for the virus Saturday, his first negative test since testing positive July 7.
The Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases later said Bolsonaro set a “bad example” by socializing and not wearing a mask right after his negative Covid-19 test announcement.