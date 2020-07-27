In May, every US state was on the path to reopening. Now, experts say some places may need to rollback.

People wait in line to get tested for Covid-19 at a testing site in Atlanta on July 11. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Many states and communities began loosening coronavirus pandemic restrictions in the late spring and early summer — but as cases surge across the US, there are calls for a second lockdown.

More than 150 prominent medical experts, scientists, teachers, nurses and other experts have signed a letter urging leaders to shut the country down and start over to contain the rampant spread of the virus.

"The best thing for the nation is not to reopen as quickly as possible, it's to save as many lives as possible," they wrote in the letter, which was sent last week to the Trump administration, leading members of Congress and state governors.

The letter came just after an unpublished document prepared for the White House coronavirus task force recommended that 18 states in the coronavirus "red zone" for cases should roll back reopening measures amid surging cases.

Those states were Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

And Dr. Anthony Fauci said earlier this month that some states reopened too quickly, allowing the coronavirus pandemic to come roaring back,

"There are some times when despite the guidelines and the recommendations to open up carefully and prudently, some states skipped over those and just opened up too quickly," Fauci said.

How we got here: Georgia was among the first states to reopen, allowing hair and nail salons, gyms, bowling alleys, tattoo studios and massage therapists to reopen their doors in late April. Around the same time, some businesses in Alaska and Oklahoma were allowed to reopen.

By mid-May, all 50 states were at least somewhere along the road to a full reopening. But even as more communities loosened their coronavirus restrictions, experts warned that the effects of those reopenings wouldn't be clear for weeks.