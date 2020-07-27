Google to adopt work-from-home until at least July 2021

People walk in Tangier, Morocco, on July 14. Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images

Several countries in the Middle East have moved to reimpose restrictions and lockdown measures ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday, as reported coronavirus cases increase in some nations, health ministries and state media have said.

Morocco has banned travel to and from several cities on Sunday, including major cities like Casablanca, Tangier and Marrakech, a joint statement by the Ministries of Interior and Health said according to state-run Agence Marocaine De Presse (MAP). The country recorded 633 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of recorded cases over 20,000 and 313 deaths

“This decision was taken in view of the failure of the majority of citizens to comply with preventive measures, namely social distancing, the wearing of masks and the use of disinfectants, despite their availability in large quantities on the markets, leading to the spread of infection and an increase in confirmed cases,” the statement said according to MAP.

In Algeria, the government decided to ban the use of private vehicles in 29 provinces while extending curfew for another 15 days, starting Tuesday, Radio Algerie said on their website quoting the Prime Minister.

Algeria has been recording more than 500 cases daily since mid-July, bringing the total number to over 27,000 with 1,155 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Last week, the Oman government announced that the country will go into a "complete lockdown of all governorates of the Sultanate" from July 25 until August 8, after a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, according to Oman's News Agency.

Oman has one of the highest number of cases per 100,000 people, according to data collected from Johns Hopkins.

In Lebanon, a decision to reimpose lockdown has not been taken yet, however the Lebanese minister of Public health Hamad Hassan said on Monday that he recommends “a total lockdown of the country for two weeks, except for the airport” according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

Iraq will also impose a 10-day curfew starting on Eid al-Adha and implement a series of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Iraq, the country’s Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, announced Sunday.

In addition to an increase in cases, countries are moving to reimpose restrictions in anticipation of Muslims celebrating the upcoming holiday Eid al-Adha, which is expected to start Thursday. The celebrations include prayers, family visits and intercity travels.