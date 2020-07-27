Testing company Quest says it's still struggling to process coronavirus tests quickly

People volunteer for Covid-19 surveillance testing using the Quest Diagnostics self administered PCR test on on July 12 in Livingston, Montana. William Campbell/Getty Images

Medical testing company Quest Diagnostics said Monday it is still struggling to handle the enormous demand for coronavirus tests, with top priority patients taking more than two days to get results back and all other people having to wait seven days.

“During the past week we surpassed 9.2 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test results delivered to date; received the FDA’s first emergency use authorization for the use of pooled specimens with a commercial molecular diagnostic test; and saw capacity slightly exceed demand for the first time since early June,” Quest said in a statement.

“We expect that as our capacity continues to grow, we will be able to return to average turnaround times in the range of one day for priority 1 patients and three days for most other patients. We have steadily added capacity since we began to provide services in early March, but it will take time to add more.”

Quest said it has the capacity to run 135,000 tests a day to diagnose coronavirus and is working to get that up to 150,000 a day. Pooling specimens might help increase that even more, the company said.