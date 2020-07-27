World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Nectar Gan, Adam Renton, Amy Woodyatt, Ed Upright, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 3:06 p.m. ET, July 27, 2020
52 min ago

Trump says he hasn't recently seen national security adviser that tested positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images
Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump said he hasn’t seen national security adviser Robert O'Brien recently, and he doesn’t know when his national security adviser first tested positive for Covid-19.

“I haven’t seen him lately,” Trump told reporters before departing the White House for North Carolina Monday afternoon. “I have not seen him, I’m calling him later,” he added.

Trump responded “I don’t know” when asked by a reported when O’Brien first tested positive.

Some background: As CNN previously reported, O'Brien's diagnosis marks the highest-ranking Trump administration official known to have tested positive. It's unclear when O'Brien last met with Trump.

Their last public appearance together was over two weeks ago during a visit to US Southern Command in Miami on July 10. 

O'Brien is experiencing "mild symptoms" and is "self-isolating and working from a secure location off site," according to an unnamed statement to the press from the White House.

That statement confirmed O'Brien's test results to reporters before his staff was formally informed. Several National Security Council staffers told CNN that they weren't informed that O'Brien tested positive and learned of the news from media reports.

O'Brien, one of Trump's top aides, recently returned from Europe, where he and his top deputy met with officials from the UK, France, Germany and Italy.

A senior administration official told CNN that O'Brien has been working from home since last week. A source familiar said O'Brien was last in the office last Thursday, when he abruptly left the White House. 

The White House statement said there is "no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President."

1 hr 14 min ago

New Jersey continues to see multiple Covid-19 outbreaks linked to gatherings of young people

From CNN's Elizabeth Hartfield

New Jersey continues to report Covid-19 outbreaks from gatherings of young people, the state's Health Commissioner, Judy Persichilli, said during a briefing Monday.

At least 35 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Long Beach Island linked to what Persichilli described as a "common social gathering" of lifeguards.

At least 65 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Middletown over the past seven days, 52 of which are in people between the ages of 15 and 19, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

More on this: CNN reported last week that a house party in Middletown on July 11 may have been responsible for at least 20 cases of Covid-19 and that more cases were being reported.

Murphy didn't specify if all of those 52 cases were people who were at the Middletown party, but he did say that the parents of the teens who attended said party are cooperating with contact tracers and that the state now has the names of 59 of the attendees from the party.

"We're begging you to please be responsible at your home if you've got a gathering," Murphy said. "Don't congregate indoors."

New Jersey recorded 446 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday and 17 new fatalities, the governor said. The daily positivity rate in the state was 1.72%.

Murphy also reiterated that the state hopes to allow for at least some aspect of in-person learning for children in the fall. The state has released an education plan to allow for schools to reopen, but Murphy stressed that final decisions would be driven by public health indicators.

Note: The numbers listed were released by the New Jersey Governor's office and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

1 hr 36 min ago

More than 147,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US

From CNN's Haley Brink

There are at least 4,259,667 cases of coronavirus in the US, and at least 147,103 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.

On Monday at 1:15 p.m. ET, Johns Hopkins University has reported 25,744 new cases and 168 reported deaths. 

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

1 hr 23 min ago

National Hockey League says no players have tested positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Dan Kamal

NHL signage surrounds a section of the Royal York hotel in Toronto on July 26. The NHL plans to resume play on August 1, with qualifying rounds in Edmonton and Toronto.
NHL signage surrounds a section of the Royal York hotel in Toronto on July 26. The NHL plans to resume play on August 1, with qualifying rounds in Edmonton and Toronto. Chris Young/The Canadian Press/AP

The National Hockey League announced Monday that no players have tested positive for Covid-19 in the league's latest round of testing. 

The NHL says the conclusion of Phase 3 of its Return to Play plan resulted in zero positive coronavirus results among 4,256 tests covering 800 players.

In the two-week period of Phase 3, there were two positive results (both occurring between July 13-17) among 6,874 tests.

All 24 teams involved in the NHL’s restart entered secure zones in Edmonton and Toronto Sunday to begin Phase 4 of its Return to Play plan. All 52 members of each team will be tested on a daily basis.

The NHL plans to resume play Aug. 1, with qualifying rounds in Edmonton and Toronto. Conference Finals and the Stanley Cup Final are scheduled to be played in Edmonton.

Read the NHL's statement:

1 hr 40 min ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro returns to work after testing negative for Covid-19

From Rodrigo Pedroso in São Paulo

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a Brazilian flag retreat ceremony outside his official residence in Brasilia, Brazil, on Friday, July 24.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a Brazilian flag retreat ceremony outside his official residence in Brasilia, Brazil, on Friday, July 24. Eraldo Peres/AP

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro returned to work on Monday morning at the Planalto Palace after testing negative for Covid-19 on Saturday. 

Talking to supporters this morning at the entrance of the Palace, headquarters for Brazil’s federal government, Bolsonaro referred to the economic impact the coronavirus pandemic has had in his country and loss of jobs. 

"I am back to work today. (We) have many problems to solve that others created. They cut jobs in Brazil and now we will have to work to recover them," he told supporters without giving more details.

More context: Bolsonaro tested negative for Covid-19 on Saturday, more than two weeks after he tested positive for the virus on July 7. 

Hours after announcing he had finally tested negative, the Brazilian president was seen riding his motorcycle, surrounded by people and not wearing a mask on Saturday.

1 hr 45 min ago

Florida teachers union calls surge in Covid-19 cases in children "alarming"

From CNN's Rosa Flores and Sara Weisfeldt

A Florida teacher’s union that is suing Gov. Ron DeSantis and others to try to stop the reopening of schools has called the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in children “alarming.”

“These numbers are alarming,” Andrew Spar, vice president of the Florida Education Association, said in a written statement.

Spar referenced numbers released by the Florida Department of Health that show a 34% increase in the number of children testing positive for Covid-19. 

“We call on the governor, the commissioner and all district superintendents to begin reporting how many students and staff are testing positive in our districts. Even though school has not started yet, we know that we have had an unknown number of district employees who are working and students attending summer school who have tested positive. Parents have the right to know,” Spar said.

The Florida Education Association is the state’s largest association of professional employees, with more than 150,000 members, according to the association.

1 hr 50 min ago

New Jersey gym owners arrested after refusing to close

From CNN's Elizabeth Hartfield

Ian Smith, co-owner of Atilis Gym, speaks into a megaphone outside of his gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey, on May 18.
Ian Smith, co-owner of Atilis Gym, speaks into a megaphone outside of his gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey, on May 18. Matt Rourke/AP

The owners of the Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey, were arrested and subsequently released on Monday morning after they opened their facility again despite a judge ruling that the state could force the gym to close, according to a statement from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. 

Individuals were observed using the gym between July 24 and July 27 in violation of the judge's order, prosecutors said.

Local police said that the owners of the gym refused to leave when they were asked, leading to the arrest, prosecutors said. 

2 hr 5 min ago

Local and national strategies need to work together to control Covid-19, WHO official says 

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

The best way to deal with Covid-19 is to have a seamless relationship between national and local strategy, said Dr. Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization’s health emergencies program’s executive director. 

“It’s striking that balance between what is national or federal strategy and what is local implementation, in the sense you fight what you see, and the only people who really see what’s happening are at local,” he said. 

Reactions can’t only be based on what is seen locally though, he said; they have to be guided by what is happening nationally. 

“In the most effective countries, what you see is a seamless relationship between a national strategy being implemented but with the local flexibility to be tactical in reaction to the disease,” said Ryan.  

He said that the right balance is national strategies that lay out, fund and support approaches, but give local authorities the ability to implement them appropriately based on what they see on the ground.

2 hr 1 min ago

Disney World will delay reopening some hotels 

From CNN's Natasha Chen

Disney's Beach Club Resort pictured in 2017.
Disney's Beach Club Resort pictured in 2017. Elizabeth Culliford/Reuters

Disney has changed reopening plans for some of its hotels on the Walt Disney World property in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

According to the resort website, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation will reopen later than originally scheduled. Reopening dates previously announced for Disney’s Beach Club Resort and Disney’s BoardWalk Inn have been canceled.

A number of Disney resort hotels are already open, while others have not been scheduled for reopening yet.

“We will continue to evaluate the situation and reopen more locations when the environment is right to do so. While these plans may evolve, we will be monitoring the constantly changing health environment and its impact on the state of Florida as we find the right time to welcome back even more of our Guests," the website reads in part.

Disney had stated in May that changes to reopening plans are likely, as the company continues to follow guidance from government and health officials.