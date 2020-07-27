"I've always wanted to lose weight for ages and ages," he said in the clip posted Monday. "I think many people, I struggle with my weight."
Johnson says in the video that since recovering from the virus, he starts each day by going for a run with his dog, Dilyn, and talks effusively about the personal benefits of losing weight as well as the societal benefits of protecting the UK's National Health Service (NHS).
The video has been released alongside the launch of the UK government's strategy to lower obesity rates in the country. According to government figures, 63% of adults are above what would be considered a healthy weight, with around half of those people being obese.
Equally alarming is the fact that one in five children aged 10-11 are living with obesity, with children living in deprived areas twice as likely to be obese.
Singapore reported 469 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the city-state to 50,838, according to its health ministry.
The vast majority of new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign workers' dormitories, the ministry said. It added that at least two of the new infections were found in the community, including one Singaporean and one work pass holder.
In addition, Singapore reported a further 15 imported cases, all of which were placed under Stay-Home Notices upon arrival.
Gold prices spike as investors hunt for safe havens
Gold prices have soared to a record high, with investors rushing to find safe places to park their money as concerns grow about a resurgence in the coronavirus and the impact that could have on the global economy.
Gold hit $1,944 per ounce earlier on Monday, beating its previous record of $1,921 set in 2011.
"Gold is the clear beneficiary of safe haven demand," Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp, said in a research note.
The main driver behind gold's rally has been falling returns on US government bonds, which reflect the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will have to keep interest rates lower for a prolonged period of time to support the economic recovery, according to Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.
That has also served to weaken the US dollar, which is trading at a 22-month low of 0.85 euros and a 4-month low against the Japanese yen, Sayed said in a research note Monday.
China agrees to help build temporary hospital in Hong Kong, as city confirms record new cases
Hong Kong reported a record 145 novel coronavirus cases on Sunday, health officials announced Monday, as China’s central government said it would help the city build a makeshift hospital to deal with the surge in cases.
Of the 145 newly reported infections, 142 were locally transmitted, according to Dr. Chuang Shuk-kwan of the Centre for Health Protection. She added that 59 of the new locally transmitted cases could not be traced.
Health officials also confirmed two new coronavirus related deaths, bringing the city’s total death toll to 20. The new cases bring the total count in the city to 2,778.
Hong Kong has seen six days in a row of local cases over 100. Additional social restrictions announced Monday include compulsory mask wearing in all indoor and outdoor public spaces, limits of two people to a group for public gatherings, and no dining-in at restaurants.
China to help build field hospital: Hong Kong Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung announced Monday that the Chinese central government will help build a Wuhan-style makeshift hospital in Hong Kong to deal with the increasing number of coronavirus cases.
“The country [China] has agreed to help build a 'Fang-cang' hospital in the Asia Expo Airport next to the airport within a short period of time. it is expected to be able to provide at most 2,000 hospital beds when finished," said Cheung.
80,000 tourists to be evacuated from Vietnamese city due to fresh coronavirus cases
Around 80,000 tourists in the Vietnamese city of Da Nang will be evacuated after three residents from the popular tourist destination tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to state-run media site Chinhphu.
It will take at least four days to evacuate all 80,000 tourists -- mostly domestic travelers -- from Da Nang, a coastal city in central Vietnam, state media reported.
Vietnam’s Civil Aviation Authority said domestic airlines are currently operating 11 routes in and out of the city per day with around 100 flights daily.
New social distancing measures and large-scale testing have also been implemented at the direction of the country's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Vietnam had gone 100 days without recording a single locally transmitted coronavirus case, before a 57-year-old man in Da Nang tested positive for the virus on July 25.
The country has recorded a total of 420 coronavirus cases and no deaths as of Monday morning local time.
WHO warns of an "acceleration" of Covid-19 cases in Africa
Experts are warning that coronavirus infection rates in several sub-Saharan countries are alarmingly high after the region was initially spared the onslaught of cases expected. CNN's David McKenzie reports.
Tour operator calls for "regionalized policy" on UK quarantine
Holiday tour operator TUI is calling for a "regionalized policy" on UK quarantine rules, Managing Director Andrew Flintham told the BBC’s Radio 4 on Monday.
On Saturday, the UK government unexpectedly announced all people returning from Spain would be required to self-isolate for two weeks, reversing its previous stance with immediate effect.
The abrupt reversal followed a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Spain, where authorities reported more than 900 new infections on both Thursday and Friday.
Following the decision from the British government, TUI said in a statement that it would be canceling "all holidays to mainland Spain" until August 9.
On Monday, Flintham acknowledged the government is "rightly nervous."
"If there are areas where the infection rates are lower and therefore safe travel can go ahead, we would look to have a consistent approach to mean the quarantine wouldn't apply to those places," Flintham said.
Flintham also spoke about the travel industry as a whole and warned of the difficulties often experienced during the winter season, acknowledging they need "every single piece of help we can get from the government."
Germany warns of new spike in Covid-19 infections as it tries to contain large farm outbreak
Germany’s center for disease prevention, the Robert-Koch-Institute, has called a general rise in Covid-19 infections in the country “very disturbing” and says it is “monitoring the situation very closely.”
The spike comes as authorities in Bavaria are working to contain a large-scale outbreak among seasonal workers on a vegetable farm in the town of Mamming. Authorities announced on Sunday that 174 laborers -- about a third of all seasonal workers on site -- had tested positive for the virus.
At a press conference Sunday, Bavaria’s health minister, Melanie Huml said that local authorities have placed the farm, which employed seasonal workers from Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Ukraine, on complete lockdown. The workers who tested positive had been separated from the rest of the laborers, and local police and a private security firm were monitoring the quarantine, Huml added.
Farming "test offensive": As part of a new “test offensive,” Huml also announced that workers in other agricultural companies in Bavaria will be tested. “The goal of the new test program is to prevent large outbreaks like the current one in Mamming. At the same time we want to increase the health protection of the workers there,” she added.
Huml also announced that all of the around 3,300 residents of Mamming will be able to get voluntary coronavirus tests free of charge.
The Robert-Koch-Institute said Saturday it recorded 815 and 781 infections on subsequent days at the end of last week.
“Before, the number was considerably lower around 500 new cases per day,” the institute said in a press release. It blamed the rise mostly on a higher number of larger gatherings in Germany, but also on people returning from holidays abroad.
“A further deterioration of the situation urgently needs to be prevented. This can only be achieved if the entire population continues to cooperate, for instance by always maintaining distancing and hygiene rules,” the institute said.
The seven day reproductive rate in Germany is currently 1.16, while the four day r-rate is 1.22, according to the Robert-Koch-Institute
A North Korean coronavirus outbreak might be the biggest threat Kim Jong Un has ever faced
The ruling Kim dynasty of North Korea has for decades predicated their regime on the notion that only they can protect the Korean people from the outside world, be that capitalists, the United States or other hostile forces.
Now, according to Pyongyang, a new threat has arrived -- the first publicly reported suspected case of Covid-19 within North Korea's borders.
Return of a defector: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened an emergency meeting Saturday after it was reported that a defectorwho fled the country three years ago had returned to the North Korean city of Kaesong, while possibly infected with coronavirus, according to state-run newswire KCNA.
Authorities in South Korea confirmed Monday that a defector had crossed the highly militarized border into North Korea. The South Korean Health Ministry said the man was not a known coronavirus patient or a close contact of one, but local police said the man was being investigated for a sex crime.
KCNA said the defector had symptoms of Covid-19, but did not confirm if he had been tested. Close contacts of the suspected case were being examined and quarantined, but KCNA warned of a "dangerous situation" developing in Kaesong that could lead to a "deadly and destructive disaster."
'Zero' coronavirus cases: Few experts believe that North Korea, a country of nearly 25 million people which shares a border with China, could have escaped the effects of a pandemic that has infected more than 16 million people worldwide and killed nearly 650,000.
It's possible North Korea has simply not identified existing cases due to a lack of testing, or has successfully managed to isolate small clusters of cases and is not reporting them.
But if this defector does test positive and causes a major outbreak, Covid-19 could turn into one of the biggest threats Kim has faced in his nearly nine years of rule.
What's at stake: The virus has proven to be one of the most difficult and deadly challenges for leaders across the planet, but for Kim it is uniquely worrying.
Experts say that North Korea's dilapidated healthcare infrastructure is unlikely to be up to the task of treating a large number of patients sickened with a new virus that the global healthcare community does not fully understand.