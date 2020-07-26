The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

The Australian state of Victoria has conducted more than 1.5 million tests since the pandemic began, said its premier, Daniel Andrews, on Sunday.

Since Saturday, 42,973 tests had been conducted, he said -- the most tests the state has done in one day.

Victoria recorded 459 new cases between Saturday and Sunday, raising the state total to 8,181 cases. Of these patients, 228 are in hospital including 42 people in intensive care.

Andrews also confirmed there were 10 more deaths on Sunday, the most deaths in one day so far. Seven of the victims were linked to an outbreak at an old age care facility. The state's death toll now stands at 71.

Separately, the neighboring state of New South Wales (NSW) reported 14 new coronavirus cases. NSW conducted about 25,139 Covid-19 tests in the past 24 hours, and has run 1,353,103 tests in total.